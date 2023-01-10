ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin, PA

Stratigos Banquet owner buys defunct Banquets Unlimited for $406,000

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dom8v_0k9hePFv00

The owner of a popular North Huntingdon banquet hall has expanded his business by buying a closed Irwin banquet facility in bankruptcy court and plans to renovate it in hopes of reopening it in April or May.

Harry Stratigos, owner of Stratigos Banquet Centre on Colonial Manor Road, acquired Banquets Unlimited at 544 Caruthers Lane for $346,000 during a hearing in November in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Pittsburgh, according to court documents. Under the corporate name AGEO Inc. of White Oak, Stratigos paid an additional $60,000 for the rights to purchase the liquor license through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Stratigos, president of AGEO, said he saw it as an opportunity to expand with another venue, and “it was right in our wheelhouse,” not far from his banquet hall.

With a planned spring opening, Stratigos said, it will be available for families seeking a venue for first communion and graduation parties. He said he intends to prepare the food at his Stratigos Banquet Centre and transport it to the Caruthers Lane site.

“It’s another venue to do other functions,” Stratigos said of the Banquets Unlimited site, which seats about 150.

The Banquets Unlimited hall in Irwin and one in Wilmerding were part of the July 2018 personal bankruptcy filing of Ronald Vito Tarquinio and Joy A. Tarquinio of North Huntingdon. When they filed for bankruptcy, the Tarquinios did so under a plan designed to allow the owners to repay all or part of their debt. They listed the Banquets Unlimited business in Irwin as having no value, according to the bankruptcy filing, but estimated the value of the property at $300,000. The banquet hall in Wilmerding was valued at $200,000.

The property was offered for sale last summer.

Stratigos paid $106,000 more than he initially offered for the property, which was $240,000 plus $60,000 for the liquor license. In a bidding battle in a bankruptcy court proceeding for the property and liquor license, Stratigos’ bid of $406,000 was $1,000 more than that of Logan and Edward Caswell .

Stratigos said he will rename the facility in honor of his father, James, who started the family’s catering business. Harry Stratigos recorded the property in Westmoreland County under the business name General Jim’s LLC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Vintage lures and more available at Tri-County Trout Sport Show & Flea Market

After a two-year hiatus during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the Tri-County Trout Club is back for its 17th Sport Show & Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The club moved the show from Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2’s social center to Patterson Hall at the Guardian Angels Parish- Most Blessed Sacrament in Harrison Township’s Natrona Heights section. Admission is $3 and free for children younger than 12.
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing

PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
BUTLER, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For December 2022

The month of December ushered in a time to celebrate the holiday of Christmas. For some people, the best gift wasn’t wrapped under the tree, it was a new home. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for December 2022 for Ellwood City and the surrounding areas.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE NATIVE AWARDED PA FARM SHOW SCHOLARSHIP

Indiana County continues to be well-represented at the 2023 PA Farm Show. According to a Facebook post, Blairsville native Elizabeth Bruner was awarded the 2023 PA Farm Show Scholarship. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants are considered for their volunteerism, how long one was active in the Farm Show, and involvement with 4-H or Future Farmers of America (FFA).
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Big Spring Spirits opens new location in Sewickley

Big Spring Spirits, an award-winning distillery based in Bellefonte, recently opened a new bar and restaurant in Sewickley. Doors opened at the estimated 1,000-square-foot facility at 418 Beaver St. in November shortly before Thanksgiving. Located at a former bank, project manager Josh Wyka said his seven-member crew have served a...
SEWICKLEY, PA
wtae.com

Ford City house erupts in flames

FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
FORD CITY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy