Mexico President Blames Supreme Court Plagiarism Debacle on Political Scheming
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president said Thursday that plagiarism allegations plaguing one of Mexico's top judges were born out of political scheming by his opponents, a day after the judge's alma mater said she copied "a substantial part" of her thesis. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador cast doubt on...
Russia's Aeroflot Bought 10 Boeing 777 From Russian Bank VEB - Sources
(Reuters) - An Irish lessor that sold 10 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot last year was a local subsidiary of state controlled Russian development bank VEB, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. State-controlled Aeroflot announced on Dec. 30 that it had bought 10 Boeing 777-300ER...
Germany's Ties With China Could Change Fundamentally - SPD Leader
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would be forced to cut ties with China in the way it has with Russia should China attack Taiwan, the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) told the weekly Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday. Germany is working on a new China strategy...
Russian Oil in Roubles Hits Lowest Since Nov 2020, Below Budget Target
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The price of Russia's flagship Urals oil in roubles has hit its lowest level since November 2020, Reuters calculations showed on Friday, trading around a third lower than the government had assumed in its 2023 budget. The government last year ran a budget deficit of around 3.3...
Germany Says Its Borrowing Rose in 2022 Due to Pandemic, Ukraine War
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government's net borrowing rose to 115.4 billion euros ($124.5 billion) in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, but was lower than originally expected, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday. Last year, government borrowing was at its third-highest level in...
New Rule on Pistol Attachments to Boost Gun Safety, U.S. Justice Department Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday a new rule targeting pistol attachments known as "stabilizing braces," implementing a key move in the Biden administration's efforts to beef up gun control regulations. A stabilizing brace is an attachment to a pistol that functionally turns it into a...
Sweden Rejects Four Extradition Requests From Turkey - Report
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government will not extradite four people sought by Turkey, which says they are connected to a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016, news agency TT reported on Thursday, without citing sources. The extradition requests were made in 2019 and...
Tesla Motors Cuts Prices Across Its Lineup
Amid a fair amount of market turmoil, Tesla Motors has cut prices across the board on models in the U.S. and Europe, with the cuts as high as $21,000 (for the Model S Plaid) and 20% (for the Model Y). This move follows price cuts in China, which were not...
Explainer-West Mulls Sending German Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv by allowing the export of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany has resisted such a move so far, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there...
Fears of Migrant Deaths Rise After Bodies Found in Eastern Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish officials searched wetlands on the border with Belarus on Friday after three bodies were found in an area where thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been trying to enter the European Union. The death of a Yemeni doctor near the border, where...
Pakistan PM to Seek Fresh Economic Package From UAE - Report
(Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources. Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in...
UK Paper Group Bids to Throw Out Prince Harry and Others' Privacy Lawsuits
LONDON (Reuters) - The publisher of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper is applying to dismiss lawsuits brought by Prince Harry, singer Elton John and other individuals alleging phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy. Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, has applied to London's High...
Puma Fighting Vehicle to Return to Key NATO Mission in First Half of 2023 - Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects to field Puma infantry fighting vehicles for a key NATO mission in the first half of 2023, its chief of defence said on Friday, after Berlin had to withdraw the Puma from the alliance's quick reaction force due to problems in a drill. "As soon...
