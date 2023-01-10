ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Spring Hill seeks volunteers to build garden shed this weekend

By The Independent
 4 days ago

MASSILLON − Spring Hill Historic Home and the Community Gardens at Spring Hill, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, are seeking volunteers during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend to help build a garden shed.

Spring Hill received a $1,000 grant from ServeOhio, Ohio’s leading commission on service and volunteerism, to engage the community in constructing a garden shed for MLK Day of Service.

The shed is planned to be constructed by volunteers Saturday through Monday. Volunteers will meet Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Volunteers can sign up through a Signup Genius form or by emailinginfo@springhillhistorichome.org.

Work will take place in the Spring Hill granary barn, and volunteers should park in the large lower lot. Volunteers should wear work gloves and boots, and bring tools if able, such as hammers and cordless drills. Work on the basic structure will begin Saturday and the shed will be raised in place in the garden on Monday if weather permits.

MLK Day of Service is intended to activate volunteers on the federal holiday to help improve their communities.The Community Gardens at Spring Hill is composed of several local families who cultivate their own produce orflowers to encourage pollinators and to create cut flower arrangements. Much of the produce yielded from thegardens is donated to help feed local families each growing season.

A representative from StarkFresh of Canton will give a short talk at 2 p.m. on that organization, the benefits of community gardens, and food insecurity in Stark County. Fundraising is still occurring to cover construction expenses not covered by the grant. To make a contribution, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdeeawc9 or www.springhillhistorichome.org/gardens.

