Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Man hospitalized after trading gunfire with victim in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man is in critical condition after he traded gunfire with another person Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say Andrew Bryant, 28, was the “primary aggressor” in the incident on Coquina Court. The sheriff’s office says Bryant shot at another person, who retuned fire. Bryant was struck in the head.
NOKOMIS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead after Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 81-year-old Arcadia man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say two vans collided just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East. The first van, drive by a man in his 40s,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee man charged in hatchet attack

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say attacked another man with a hatchet last month during a fight over a cellphone. Investigators say on Dec. 30, 2022, Jaquan Marquis Sykes, 32, got into an argument with a 28-year old Bradenton man, striking him with a blunt object and a hatchet while making homicidal statements.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested Jan. 6 and charged with drug trafficking after North Port Police said they found more than three pounds of meth in their home. Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 4700 block of Bullard Street. During the search...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Mam’selles raise funds to support Manatee County girls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dollar or two spent at a garage sale may not sound like something that amounts to much, but every purchase adds up. That’s what’s kept the Mam’selles returning to host their garage sale at Trinity United Methodist Church year after year. The Mam’selles is an all-girl nonprofit where high schoolers worked to serve their community.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Winter shelter open today in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County, with city and community partners, is providing a shelter to help those in need due to the drop in temperatures this weekend. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It be open through Sunday.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

