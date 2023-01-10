Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies investigating 2 deaths at Pinellas County home
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Pinellas County Friday afternoon.
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
Mysuncoast.com
Man hospitalized after trading gunfire with victim in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man is in critical condition after he traded gunfire with another person Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say Andrew Bryant, 28, was the “primary aggressor” in the incident on Coquina Court. The sheriff’s office says Bryant shot at another person, who retuned fire. Bryant was struck in the head.
wild941.com
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Lakeland Man Who Owes $30,000 In Child Support
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old Jose Cruz Tinoco, who has a warrant for non-payment of child support in the amount of $30,000. He’s 5’9″ tall and 220 lbs, with brown eyes. His last known address is on Highland
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead after Manatee County crash
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 81-year-old Arcadia man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say two vans collided just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East. The first van, drive by a man in his 40s,...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee man charged in hatchet attack
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say attacked another man with a hatchet last month during a fight over a cellphone. Investigators say on Dec. 30, 2022, Jaquan Marquis Sykes, 32, got into an argument with a 28-year old Bradenton man, striking him with a blunt object and a hatchet while making homicidal statements.
Man sentenced to 30 years for human trafficking in Hillsborough County
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a man was sentenced to 30 years in prison following an HCO human trafficking investigation from 2021.
Suspect told detectives broken cellphone led to attempted murder in Bradenton
Manatee County Sheriff's detectives said an attempted murder charge has been filed after a dispute over a broken cell phone saw one person use a hatchet.
Pasco Co man accused of ‘intentionally’ setting fire that killed his pets
A Pasco County man was arrested after police said he intentionally set his house on fire while several animals were inside.
Mysuncoast.com
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken. There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Mysuncoast.com
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested Jan. 6 and charged with drug trafficking after North Port Police said they found more than three pounds of meth in their home. Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 4700 block of Bullard Street. During the search...
Lakeland man ran over pedestrian in hit-and-run, waited for deputies to look for him at home: PCSO
A Lakeland man was arrested after he hit a woman riding a scooter with a car and allegedly left her to die, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
17-year-old accused of 2 deaths set to be arraigned in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after.
2 charged after ‘large amounts of the most dangerous drugs’ found inside Florida home
Two people have been arrested and charged after police found large amounts of dangerous drugs inside a Florida home.
Pasco Deputies Need Your Help In Solving A Theft In Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. – Pasco Deputies seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole merchandise from a Hudson business. According to deputies, on Jan. 4, around 9 a.m., a suspect stole merchandise from a business near the intersection of US Hwy 19 and Hudson
fox13news.com
'Lives are at stake': Tampa police urge gun owners to lock up firearms after 12-year-old shot and killed
TAMPA, Fla. - A 12-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a gun went off inside a Tampa home with a number of kids inside over the weekend. Monday, the Tampa Police Department is trying to figure out how the kids got their hands on a loaded gun.
Mysuncoast.com
Mam’selles raise funds to support Manatee County girls
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dollar or two spent at a garage sale may not sound like something that amounts to much, but every purchase adds up. That’s what’s kept the Mam’selles returning to host their garage sale at Trinity United Methodist Church year after year. The Mam’selles is an all-girl nonprofit where high schoolers worked to serve their community.
Mysuncoast.com
Winter shelter open today in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County, with city and community partners, is providing a shelter to help those in need due to the drop in temperatures this weekend. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It be open through Sunday.
Comments / 0