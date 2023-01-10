Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Prince Harry's Book Faces Backlash Over Mention of Late Ex Caroline Flack
Since its release, Prince Harry's memoir Spare has caused quite a bit of trouble for basically everyone who's mentioned in it. A lot of that strife has been pointed squarely at the British Royal Family, but other more random figures have also been hit by some of the former royal's stray bullets.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Kim Kardashian’s Kanye West Marriage News Reaction Leaves Fans Guessing
New year, new marriage? It’s been reported that Ye, A.K.A. Kanye West, has said “I do” to a new woman, who works for his company, Yeezy. Of course, now fans want to know how his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, the mom of their four kids together, is feeling about her former spouse making things official with someone else following their pricey divorce.
Pop the Confetti! Kanye West Is Reportedly Married to Yeezy Architectural Designer
Keeping up with the love life of Kanye West aka Ye isn't an easy feat. Ever since the “Donda” hitmaker's split with Kim Kardashian, he has been on a dating spree that includes actors, influencers, and models — from Julia Fox to Chaney Jones. Social media users...
Gwen Stefani Ruffles Feathers With Japanese Comment — Let’s Meet Her Parents
Singer and reality TV star Gwen Stefani put her foot in her mouth in a January 2023 interview in Allure, claiming she is Japanese. So what exactly did Mrs. Blake Shelton mean by this comment? And what's her heritage?. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s meet the star’s parents, and dive...
