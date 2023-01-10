ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan Smedley
4d ago

it's been said for years that the family gives funny nothing gifts out to each other at Xmas as well as very nice ones so this is just another poor poor me. as far as Anne goes that lady is litterly one of the hardest working royals of all of them. all without fanfare.

Reply(1)
31
Deborah Cornett
4d ago

I'm so glad Harry and his family is so perfect. So far all I have taken from all his whining is that the royal family are a real family. Life gets ugly and messy sometimes. People make mistakes but when it comes down to it they love each other (in their own way) and they forgive forget and move on. My question is why can't Harry???

Reply(1)
19
Andrea Katie
4d ago

Why do I keep punishing myself by reading this bitter git's words! If he had never met MM, this side of him would never have come out...I think.

Reply
19
