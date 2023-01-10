ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 4

Tuck Fwitter
4d ago

Again... On the backs of Taxpayers... And Cops wonder why a lot of people hate them... I've seen Karma catch up to some retired Cops when I was a TV news cameraman on the streets in Bridgeport Connecticut...🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply
3
Bella Khadija
4d ago

These Cop pension funds should be used to payout these settlements for their misconduct, not our tax dollars. Put their pensions on the line, and we'll see them clean their acts up real quick...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose

PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
YAHOO!

Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument

A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix PD releases body camera of reporter's detainment

The Phoenix Police Department has released body camera footage from a viral incident involving an officer detaining a Wall Street Journal reporter. The video documents the full events that led to Officer Caleb Zimmerman handcuffing journalist Dion Rabouin outside a Chase Bank in north Phoenix on November 23, 2022. Watch...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Suspect in Oklahoma missing child case arrested in Arizona

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl whose 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside by a postal worker, investigators said Friday. Arizona authorities arrested 36-year-old Ivon Adams on Thursday, and...
CYRIL, OK
AZFamily

Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
CHANDLER, AZ
nevalleynews.org

The street was home—for the holidays—as more than 1,000 Valley citizens reside in the “Zone” encampment

The number one myth about homeless residents of the Zone encampment in downtown Phoenix—“They don’t work—simply not true,” says local expert on the Valley homeless. Elizabeth Venable is the League Organizer for the Fund for Empowerment, a non-profit outreach and education organization that works on behalf of the Valley’s homeless.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say

PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Suspect on the loose after man, woman shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital Friday night after being shot in west Phoenix, authorities said. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the female victim...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

MSCO: Elderly man dies after falling into Bartlett Lake

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An elderly man has died after falling into Bartlett Lake Saturday afternoon, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported. According to officials, the man suffered a medical issue before falling in. Family members were able to pull him from the water and administer CPR with the help of other citizens and first responders.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 pursuit suspect taken into custody inside Phoenix Denny's restaurant

PHOENIX — A pursuit suspect was taken into custody after crashing and running into a Phoenix Denny's restaurant overnight. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers were in pursuit of a vehicle along Interstate 10 late Thursday night. The vehicle crashed near the 75th Avenue off-ramp and the driver took off from the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy