Glendale service dog training nonprofit to celebrate anniversary

The Foundation For Service Dog Support Inc. will celebrate its 15th anniversary by providing “A New Leash on Life” for individuals with disabilities and their canine partners.

The event goes from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at its Glendale facility at 5060 W. Olive Ave.

The nonprofit trains service dogs.

Guests can meet current student teams in training. Light refreshments will be served.

Visit servicedogsupport.org or call 623-200-9762.