ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Giant stick skeleton coming to Eden Project

A giant stick skeleton is to be installed at the Eden Project. Dubbed First Came the Landscape and created by Swedish artist Ingela Ihrman, it is due to arrive at the Cornish tourist attraction in February. Misha Curson, Eden's senior curator, said hosting the piece to show the "woven connection...

Comments / 0

Community Policy