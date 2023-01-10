Read full article on original website
Related
Prolific South Florida playwright’s ‘American Rhapsody’ gets world premiere at Zoetic Stage
Since writing his first-produced play, 1996’s “That Sound You Hear,” Michael McKeever has become a writer with a notably eclectic range and a prodigious drive.
BBC
Giant stick skeleton coming to Eden Project
A giant stick skeleton is to be installed at the Eden Project. Dubbed First Came the Landscape and created by Swedish artist Ingela Ihrman, it is due to arrive at the Cornish tourist attraction in February. Misha Curson, Eden's senior curator, said hosting the piece to show the "woven connection...
Comments / 0