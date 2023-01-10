Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
ComicBook
Naruto Marks the New Year By Letting Sasuke Fight a Literal Dinosaur: Watch
It looks like it finally happened, Naruto fans. Over the decades, the shonen franchise has done some wild things, and we can name some of Naruto's most outlandish events. From its Drunken Fist Style to Robot Naruto, the IP has gone out on a limb before, and Boruto just joined the club. After all, the anime's take on Sasuke's Story has begun, and it just let the Uchiha heir fight a literal dinosaur.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Hit Series After Only One Season
Netflix is officially breaking up with Uncoupled. On Friday, reports confirmed that the series has been cancelled by the streaming service, nearly six months after it first arrived on the streaming service. This marks the latest new Netflix series to be cancelled after one season, following a recent string that includes First Kill, 1899, and The Midnight Club. The series is co-created by Darren Star, who is also behind the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, as well as Modern Family's Jeffrey Richman.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer Has A Release Date
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has a new trailer coming – and now we know the release date! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's highly-anticipated Wild Card game this coming week. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will debut exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before being released online. The release date was confirmed by ESPN in a new press release for the MNF Wild Card game, which contained the footnote that "At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of the Mandalorian, streaming March 1, only on Disney+."
ComicBook
James Cameron Reveals How Avatar Franchise Isn't Like Superhero Movies
James Cameron says that the Avatar movies aren't like superhero stories in one important way. He sat down with B TV to discuss the importance of one villain running through the whole story so far. Yes, The Infinity Saga brought the Marvel heroes together against one big threat. And there are other examples on the page of recurring villains. But, most cinematic encounters with bad guys only last one installment. Cameron's use of Miles Quaritch and his commitment to keeping him around does buck this trend. The director jokes that you need to have that evolution of the bad guy over time for the audience. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is a bit of column A and a little of column B.) Check out the rest of his comments down below!
ComicBook
Is Saturday Night Live Finally Back Yet?
Another 2023 Saturday has arrived, and it will be another Saturday without a new episode of Saturday Night Live. For the last time this month, the cast and crew remain on a holiday hiatus. As is standard, NBC will air two episodes in lieu of a new broadcast from 30 Rock. In the 10:00 p.m. Eastern slot, an episode from deep within the SNL catalog will be broadcast. In the show's regular timeslot at 11:30 p.m., the Amy Schumer and Steve Lacy episode from the beginning days of Season 48 will air.
ComicBook
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
ComicBook
Disney+ Announces Phineas and Ferb Revival With 2 New Seasons
Phineas and Ferb is coming back for two new season on Disney+ and Disney television. Variety received word of the renewal and fans can look forward to 40 new episodes. Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television told the press at the winter press tour for the Television Critics Association. As an added bonus for viewers, Hamster & Gretel is getting a second season too. (That show is also created by Dan Povenmire!) So, Phineas and Ferb return to bug Candace and go on daily adventures with unbelievably catchy songs. Jeff "Swampy" Marsh is in talks to return as well. With Disney's current streaming strategy, the show could appear across any number of the company's networks. Be they Disney+, Disney Junior, Disney Channel proper or Disney XD. Check out what the executive and the creators have to say about the revival down below.
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
ComicBook
Netflix Planning First-Ever TV Upfront After Launching Ad-Supported Tier
TV networks' upfront presentations are an opportunity for management and creatives to speak directly to advertisers, giving potential buyers a chance to see what is to come in the season ahead and trying to attract their attention with splashy presentations and celebrity appearances. Now, for the first time, streaming giant Netflix is set to have an upfront presentation, where they can pitch companies interested in their new, ad-supported tier. The event will take place at New York's Paris Theater -- a venue actually owned by Netflix -- on May 17. Rather than the "newfronts" presentations that other digital platforms have launched in recent years, Netflix's presentaiton comes in the middle of the network upfront period.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding First PS1 Games of 2023 Soon
PlayStation revealed its slate of extra PlayStation Plus games this week for those within the Extra and Premium tiers of the subscription service, and as part of that reveal, we also found out which classic games will join the library this month. Those classic games exclusive to people in the Premium tier are three different PS1 games including Star Wars titles and the return of the long-running Syphon Filter series. They'll all be added on January 17th alongside the rest of the PS4 and PS5 games.
ComicBook
Webtoon: New Poll Reveals Concerning Info About Manhwa Artists
Over the last decades, manga has become a powerhouse in the global market, and its popularity has renewed its focus on graphic novels globally. We have seen this easily thanks to the rise of web comics, and Webtoon houses some of the Internet's best series. If you did not know, a number of Webtoon's top titles come from South Korea as opposed to Japan. And thanks to a new survey, fans have learned just how difficult it is working as a webtoon artist.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Secret Wars and the Batman/Spawn Crossover
What an unusual Top Ten we have here! Rarely do we see no holdovers from the previous week, but the second week of 2023 is changing the paradigm already. Some familiar faces and previous Runner-Up books like Spider-Man 2099, Spawn/Batman, and Eminem move back into the Top Ten while some all-new ones appear. A blue Superman has an electric rise toward the top, while speculation for the Beyonder has gone beyond critical mass. Check out all the details on this week's Top Ten!
ComicBook
The Book of Boba Fett: Danny Trejo Celebrates First Anniversary of Star Wars Debut
Last year was an exciting one for Star Wars fans. Disney+ released multiple shows, including most of The Book of Boba Fett. The series debuted on December 29th, 2021 with the final episode dropping on February 9th, 2022. Yesterday marked one year since "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa" was released. This was an extra special episode because it featured the Star Wars debut of Danny Trejo as the Rancor Keeper. Of course, The Book of Boba Fett was run by Trejo's longtime collaborator, Robert Rodriguez. In honor of the anniversary, Trejo shared a throwback photo with Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison.
ComicBook
New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support
A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Reportedly Leaked
Bethesda's new Redfall game is supposedly coming out on May 2nd, the most recent round of leaks about the game claims. This latest leak is a narrowed-down prediction based on previous rumors that circulated online and said previously that the game would be out at some point in Spring 2023 and, more specifically, in May. Neither Xbox nor Bethesda have said anything official about the release date, of course, but we'll expect to hear more about plans for the game's release soon thanks to the joint event between the two companies that's not far away.
ComicBook
Daredevil Recruits a Deadly Avenger in His Fight Against The Punisher
The battle between The Hand and The First is only beginning and soon, one of the sides will need to enlist the help of one of Marvel's most popular characters to help their cause. In the preview to The Punisher #9 from Jason Aaron, Jesus Saiz, and Paul Azaceta, Daredevil can be seen brooding over the city as he lobbies Wolverine to join his side of the fight.
