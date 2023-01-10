Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Doing Cocaine in the ’90s

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When asked by James Corden what being famous was like in the 90s, before the ubiquity of cellphone surveillance forced celebrities to be a lot more careful, Gwyneth Paltrow had the perfect response on Monday evening. “It was great, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught,” Paltrow said. “You could just be at a bar having fun, dance on the table. There were no camera phones, especially in New York, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know.” Queen, thank you for your honesty.