Watch Anthrax's Charlie Benante join marching drum line for classic metal jam

Durning the rainy Seattle Seahawks game at Lumen Field on January 8, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante hopped behind the drum kit joining the Seahawks Blue Thunder Drumline for a little Rock n' Roll rumbling.

Charlie was on hand to beat the beats the beats he beats on a couple of metal anthems he's more than familiar with. Perfectly suited as as he's performing with Pantera on their current tour , he helped out with the band's classic 1992 single, "Walk," as well as his own band Anthrax 's percussion-heavy 1987 single "Indians."

No guitars or bass were needed, as the drum line's quad players provided the easily recognizable melodies and Benante wailed along with the rest of the snare, bass, and cymbal players with a huge smile.

Charlie posted on his social media about the exciting experience, adding his thanks, "to everyone for making this happen," singling out longtime Seahawks Blue Thunder director Keith Rousu as "a drummer’s drummer and you get it. You put together a great drum line, I enjoyed hanging and talking with everyone and even learned a trick or 2. They wanted to play Indians and Walk and I was more than happy to play those with them. The #seattle Rain sucked but we got through it and the Seahawks won."

