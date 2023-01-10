Jerry Jones: It's in Dak Prescott's DNA to not turn the ball over

Dak Prescott historically has been pretty careful with the ball, but that seems to have evaporated this season.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw at least one interception in each of his final seven games during the regular season, finishing the year with 15 picks, good for a share of worst in the league with Davis Mills. Some of it was the product of bad luck, like with tipped passes, but it’s nevertheless something that has to get cleaned up before the postseason.

We know the ability is there, even in recent memory. He finished last season with just 10 interceptions in four more games, but that doesn't mean much now, especially if he’s unable to get back on track by the time the Cowboys face the Bucs on Monday.

Jerry Jones was asked Tuesday in his weekly appearance on "Shan and RJ" if something has changed in Prescott’s approach – specifically with respect to the chances and risks he takes.

“No. I can be emphatic about that, I don’t think so. It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over,” Jones said. “His famous story that I often repeat is that he said more often than not when his mother saw him in the kitchen she’d say ‘Remember, no turnovers.’

“He’s grown up thinking like that, so I have all the confidence in the world that he as a player has all the right balance of confidence and all the right balance of aggressiveness as it pertains to turnovers. He understands turnovers better than all of us put together.”

Prescott threw one interception in Week 1 when the Cowboys faced the Bucs.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram