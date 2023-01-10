Jennifer Lawrence reveals the celebrity she’d be ‘starstruck’ to meet

Jennifer is a big time Jessica fan.

Jennifer Lawrence wouldn’t be able to handle meeting one of her favorite celebrities, Jessica Simpson . In a new W Magazine cover story , the “Hunger Games” star said she’d be “starstruck.”

“That would knock me over,” she revealed.

“The biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson,” the “Causeway” actress said. “Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, “Don’t Look Up,” I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio-contest winner.”

Lawrence also detailed how as a kid she “wasn’t cool.” Although she did have an Avril Lavigne poster in her room.

The interview covers a variety of talking points including the one movie that “always” makes her cry.

“Father of the Bride.”

“Not when they get married, but when he sees her as a little girl and she’s like, ‘Mommy, Daddy, I met a man in Rome and we’re getting married,’” Lawrence, a mother herself, said. “But I’m so sensitive now that I can barely watch anything with children or animals.”

Lawrence has been garnering awards chatter for her role in the 2022 Apple TV+ drama “Causeway.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram