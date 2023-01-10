ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you buy a Mega Millions ticket online? It depends where you live

By Addy Bink
 5 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – After yet another drawing without a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. It is now the third-largest in Mega Millions history and on track to be the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Ready to try your luck at such a large prize but don’t want to wait in line at a grocery store or gas station? In some states, you can.

Mega Millions is played in nearly every state, except these five, as well as Washington, D.C. In some, you can purchase Mega Millions tickets online.

In some states, Mega Millions players can use third-party service options to purchase tickets. Lotto.com, for example, purchases tickets and sends digital images to the player. Players in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Texas can use this service, according to Lotto.com.

Residents in Oregon also have access to a courier service, theLotter Oregon. In Oklahoma and Indiana, players can build their ticket on the state lottery’s app but need to visit a retailer or lottery vending machine to print the ticket.

In these states, the lotteries sell tickets on their own websites: Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Washington, D.C. residents can also purchase tickets online. Most of these states require you to create an account with them before purchasing draws.

Lotteries in these states do not offer players the opportunity to purchase Mega Millions tickets online: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.

