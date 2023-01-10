ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

New Charges For Teens Who Stabbed 16-Year-Old At School In Yonkers: Police

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cscei_0k9hdbvy00
The stabbing happened at Yonkers Middle High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Two teens who allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old student at a school in Westchester County have been handed new murder charges, police said.

After attacking the victim at Yonkers Middle High School at 150 Rockland Ave. on Friday, Jan. 6, two 17-years-olds have been charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Yonkers Police.

The attack started in a second-floor bathroom in the school when the two older teens began attacking the victim and worsened when the older students punched, kicked, and eventually stabbed the younger teen.

The fight was then stopped by school security, and the victim was taken to an area hospital.

The two suspects are considered Adolescent Offenders under New York State's Raise the Age legislation and will appear in youth criminal court, Yonkers Police said.

Their identities will not be released because of their young age.

Information regarding the motive for the attack has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 8

Travis Orlando
4d ago

Mayor of Yonkers including the executive And the governor of New York State Has done nothing Trying to push this Covet 19 Is trying to make money off their vacs Then the safety of your children Take your children out of public school put them in private schools Private schools have metal detectors and security guards Something the public schools don't have They do not care about your children These politicians only care about money ever since Joe Biden has taken over crime rate has increased by 55% that is very dangerous

Reply(2)
4
 

