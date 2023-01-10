ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana

By Emily Greer
RUSTON, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) — Louisiana will be welcoming the state’s first Buc-ee’s travel center.

The City of Ruston and Mayor Ronny Walker announced Monday that Buc-ee’s will locate its newest travel center in Ruston. This will be the first Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana.

Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based company, was founded in 1982 and has since become a popular stop for many travelers. It is known for its clean restrooms, numerous gas pumps, and endless choices of snacks, making it the perfect place to stop on any road trip.

The travel center will encompass more than 53,000 square feet, providing 120 gas pumps, and creating a minimum of 200 full-time jobs.

The starting pay will begin at $16 an hour with full benefits including health insurance, three weeks of paid time off, and 401-K benefits with company matching. The company is investing over $50 million into the project.

Mayor Walker said the project has been in the works for several years.

“This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee’s has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in Ruston. The capital investment is huge and the 200+ jobs being created are extraordinary for the citizens of Ruston. We are excited to welcome Buc-ee’s to our community and look forward to their success. This project has been in the works for several years and would not be possible without our wonderful City Council members.”

Mayor Ronny Walker

The Economic Development Director for the City of Ruston, Jade West, believes the economic impact of the development will be substantial for the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQe8Q_0k9hda3F00

“This is a huge win for Ruston and all of North Louisiana. We are thrilled that Buc-ee’s saw the potential in our city and are so glad they are locating the first Buc-ee’s in Louisiana here in Ruston. The economic impact of this development is substantial and something the community will continue to benefit from for years to come,” West said.

The travel center will be located off the Tarbutton Road Exit, directly across from Ruston Junior High School. The Buc-ee’s facility is slated to start construction later in 2023 and will be fully operational by 2025.

