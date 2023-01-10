ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Mo Gilligan Returns as Brit Awards Host – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXRkE_0k9hdYEf00

HOST

After a successful debut in 2022, Mo Gilligan is set to return as host of the Brit Awards in 2023. Triple BAFTA winner Gilligan is one of the U.K.’s biggest comedy stars. His Netflix originals are extremely popular and he fronts his own multi-award winning entertainment format “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.” He is also a judge on “The Masked Singer” and hosts the U.K. version of Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam.”

Nominations for the 2023 Brit Awards will be announced this coming Thursday. The awards, one of the biggest in the world of British music, will take place on Feb. 11 and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX – from London’s The O2 arena .

Gilligan said: “Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let’s go!”

SERIES

Japan’s Nippon TV has revealed that Fox Turkey will air “Taçsız Prenses,” the Turkish version of its hit series “Without Family,” from Jan. 10. Produced by MF Yapim , and written by the scriptwriters of “Mucize Doktor/A Miracle” (the Turkish version of “The Good Doctor”), the title “Taçsız Prenses” means “crownless princess” in Turkish.

“Without Family” follows a young girl who’ll do anything to save her mother who is confined to the hospital with a serious illness and her adoptive father is a violent drunkard. It became a phenomenon in Japan when it aired on Nippon TV and went on to become a high-grossing feature film, followed by a successful second season on Nippon TV. The format was also adapted into games, novels, and comic books.

***

Meanwhile, Gutsy Animations ’ Emmy nominated animated series “Moominvalley” (13 x 22’) has been recommissioned for a fourth season by its anchor broadcasters Sky (U.K.) and Yle (Finland). Additionally, and new for season four, Viaplay Group has boarded “Moominvalley” as a coproduction partner and will air all four seasons on its Viaplay streaming platform in multiple territories, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands.

“Moominvalley” is based on the beloved Moomin stories by Finnish-Swedish author and artist Tove Jansson . Season 4 is set to launch in late 2024 and will be directed by Nigel Davies (“Shaun the Sheep”).

RIGHTS

BBC Studios -backed independent production company Brock Media has secured the rights to Caleb Azumah Nelson ’s second novel, “Small Worlds,” in a competitive scenario. Due to be published by Viking , an imprint of Penguin Random House, on May 11, the novel is about fathers and sons, faith and friendship, set in London and Ghana across three summers. It follows Nelson’s award-winning, bestselling debut novel “Open Water.” Brock Media will work closely with Nelson, who will write the script. The company recently produced “The Outrun,” adapted from Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir, starring Saoirse Ronan and due a theatrical release later this year.

DOCUMENTARY

Director-writer-producer David Wilkinson and his company Guerilla Films are giving audiences the opportunity to watch Holocaust documentary “Getting Away with Murder(s)” for free to mark Holocaust Memorial Day , on Jan. 27. In the film, Wilkinson’s journey takes him all over the U.K., to Ireland, the U.S., the killing fields of Lithuania, Latvia and the Czech Republic, to the infamous death camp Auschwitz – Birkenau in Poland, Austria, France and Germany.

The film will screen on Amazon and Tubi in the U.S., Canada and Australia; Roku and Xumo in the U.S. and Canada; Peacock and Plex in the U.S. and 7Plus in Australia.

TRAILER

Netflix has released a trailer for its 1970s set espionage thriller drama “Mission Majnu,” inspired by true events. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA , the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna and also features Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Mir Sarwar. “Mission Majnu” streams from Jan. 20.

Watch the trailer here:

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Harry Styles and Wet Leg Top Nominations List for 2023 Brit Awards

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the 2023 Brit Awards race as the most-nominated artists with four nods each. Styles is nominated for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act, while the indie rock duois also nominated for album of the year, in addition to group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act.  The artist of the year category will see Styles go head-to-head with Central Cee, Stormzy, Fred Again and George Ezra. His chart-topping 2022 record “Harry’s House” is up for album of the year against the 1975’s “Being Funny...
Variety

Germany’s Black Forest Boards Oscar Shortlisted Carlos Segundo’s Feature ‘Milk Powder’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Black Forest Films has boarded “Milk Powder,” the upcoming feature of rising Brazilian talent Carlos Segundo, Oscar shortlisted for his short “Sideral.” “Milk Powder” is selected to participate in the Berlin Film Festival’s Script Station Lab. Run by Christoph and Josune Hahnheiser, Black Forest joins Segundo’s O Sopro do tempo and France’s Les Valseurs as co-producers. “Milk Powder’ will be Les Valseurs’ second collaboration with Black Forest after the feature documentary “Los nombres propios,” by Fernando Dominguez, which starts shooting in a month’s time, said Les Valseurs producer Justin Pechberty. The project has also secured development support from the Hubert Bals Fund. In...
Variety

Variety Announces 10 Brits to Watch for 2023

Variety has selected its list of 10 Brits to Watch for 2023, an honor the publication has been bestowing since 2013 on artists across all entertainment media. Past honorees include Harry Styles, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jodie Turner-Smith. The honorees will be profiled in the Feb. 8 issue of Variety and feted at the seventh annual Newport Beach Film Festival U.K. Honors, to be held at the Londoner Hotel in London. “With film and television production roaring in the U.K., the royals constantly garnering international chatter and the search for a new James Bond heating up, there’s another fact of U.K. entertainment life that...
Variety

Francois Ozon’s ‘This is My Crime’ Sells to Major Markets for Playtime (EXCLUSIVE)

“This is My Crime,” the new stars-studded film by revered French director Francois Ozon, has been boarded by a raft of major distributors in key markets. Represented by Playtime, the crowd-pleasing comedy had its world premiere on the opening night of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris and drew laugher throughout the screening along with a long ovation. Lushly lensed in an idealized Paris of the 1930’s, “This is My Crime” brings together a sprawling cast, led by a pair of up-and-coming actors Nadia Tereszkiewicz (“Forever Young”), Rebecca Marder (“Simone”), alongside Isabelle Huppert, Fabrice Luchini, André Dussolier, Dany Boon and Félix Lefebvre. “This is My...
Variety

POV Snags Oscar-Shortlisted, Sundance-Winning Doc ‘A House Made of Splinters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

POV has snapped up Sundance-winning doc “A House Made of Splinters,” helmed by Simon Lereng Wilmont and produced by Oscar nominee Monica Hellström (“Flee”). Shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards, the acclaimed doc will have its broadcast premiere on pubcaster PBS as part of POV’s 36th season starting in the summer. A co-production involving Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Ukraine, “A House Made of Splinters” follows three children awaiting their fate in a temporary shelter in war-torn Eastern Ukraine.  As described by Variety’s Guy Lodge in his review: “Neglect and abandonment is what unites the young residents of the Lysychansk Center in Eastern Ukraine, where the children...
Variety

Chris Jansing Adds Hours in MSNBC Daytime Shakeup as Hallie Jackson Expands Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

CNN isn’t the only cable-news network reworking its daytime schedule. MSNBC is expanding Chris Jansing’s afternoon perch to two hours from one as the Washington D.C-based Hallie Jackson, who also anchors a late-afternoon program on NBC News Now, leaves the cable outlet to focus on the streaming work. Meanwhile, weekend host Jonathan Capehart, who has held forth on Sundays, will now do an hour on both Saturday and Sunday. All the moves come as NBCUniversal’s new operations refine their efforts under a reorganization unveiled Wednesday. The moves were revealed to staffers Thursday in memos from Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, and Janelle...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

‘The DOC,’ Documentary About Rapper Who Lost His Voice in Car Accident, Acquired by Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has landed North American rights to “The DOC,” a documentary about a rap legend whose life and career was upended after a near-fatal accident. The DOC, a hip-hop lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, was involved in a 1989 car crash that took his voice. “The DOC,” directed Dave Caplan, picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords. Vertical will release the movie in theaters in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “The DOC is an incredible talent...
Variety

Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69.   His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.”  Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
Variety

Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child whose tumultuous life also included a music career, died Thursday in a Los Angeles hospital, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 54. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” reads a family statement. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” Presley was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

CNN Considering Content Contributions From Bill Maher, Warner Bros. Discovery Talent

You don’t necessarily have to be a dyed-in-the-wool journalist to get your own roost on CNN. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed network is considering working with talent from across the parent company, according to a person familiar with the matter. These people might contribute segments, digital projects, series or documentaries, this person says. CNN CEO Chris Licht is said to be engaged with conversations with as many as a dozen people about ideas related to health and lifestyle, comedy and sports. The concept, this source says, has the support of David Zaslav, CEO of the parent company. CNN declined to make executives available...
Variety

Taylor Swift Performs ‘Anti-Hero’ Live for the First Time in Surprise Cameo at the 1975 Concert

Taylor Swift made a surprise cameo during the 1975’s concert in London at The O2 on Thursday night to deliver the first live performance of “Anti-Hero” from her chart-topping album “Midnights.” She also treated the crowd to a cover of the 1975’s “The City.” Making an unannounced arrival on stage sporting a shimmering silver dress, Swift took a cheery look around the stadium before picking up the microphone. She acknowledged the crowd with a smile and strapped on her guitar to sing “Anti-Hero,” as captured in fan videos that began spreading like wildfire online. Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” on Oct....
Variety

Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
Variety

Julia Butters on ‘The Fabelmans,’ Stealing Scenes From DiCaprio and Meeting Anne Spielberg

Although she’s just 13 years old, actor Julia Butters has already worked with Quentin Tarantino, Michael Bay, the Russo brothers and, most recently, Steven Spielberg. Her breakthrough came in Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” in which she stole scenes as Trudi, a pint-sized thespian whose commitment to her craft shocks Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton out of paycheck complacency. In Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” she again plays an actor, though this time a decided amateur: Reggie, protagonist Sammy’s younger sister whom he enlists to star in his adolescent filmmaking endeavors. Butters says her own approach to performing falls somewhere...
Variety

National Geographic Greenlights ‘Underdogs’ With Narrator Ryan Reynolds, and Two Unscripted Anthology Series

National Geographic has greenlit the 10-part natural history series “Underdogs.” Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals. “I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a...
Variety

Saweetie to Appear in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 at Peacock, Three New Recurring Cast Members Added (EXCLUSIVE)

Rap star Saweetie is set to make a cameo in the Season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, three actors have been cast in the series in recurring roles. Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Saweetie will appear as herself in the show. It will not be her first time acting onscreen, as she previously appeared in multiple...
Variety

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Actor Tenoch Huerta: ‘You Can Make Good Money With Representation’

Introducing a new character to rabid Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences can be risky if it’s not stunt casting — think Kurt Russell as Chris Pratt’s dad in “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” — but “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s” Namor owned the screen as soon as he flew out of the ocean on winged feet, decked out in Mesoamerican finery. Even better, Namor is played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, a relative newcomer to Hollywood although viewers may know him from “Narcos: Mexico.” But more importantly, Huerta embraced the opportunity to represent people who look like him in a major Hollywood...
Variety

Al Pacino Steals the Show at AFI Awards With Off-the-Cuff Speech

Though most kudos events are competitive, the annual AFI Awards, honoring 21 film and TV works, proved communal. Sarah Polley chatted with Michelle Williams, Jerry Bruckheimer was deep in conversation with James Cameron, the “Better Call Saul” talent huddled with “Reservation Dogs” and Steven Spielberg enthused about “The Bear” to the show’s team and FX Networks chairman John Landgraf.  The luncheon Jan. 13 at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills was filled with 250 industry heavy-hitters, but the scene-stealer was someone who had no attachment to any of the honored works: Al Pacino, who closed the event with a 10-minute speech that...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Spike Lee to Receive WGA East’s Ian McLellan Hunter Award at Writers Guild Awards

Filmmaker Spike Lee is set to receive the Ian McClellan Hunter Award from the Writers Guild of America East at the Writers Guild Awards in March. The kudo recognizes writers who have made significant contributions to film and TV through a body work that takes on timely issues and social concerns. Past recipients include Robert Benton, Tom Fontana, Geoffrey Ward, Andrew Bergman, John Sayles, Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, John Waters, Richard LaGravenese, Nora Ephron and Walter Bernstein.  “For nearly forty years, Spike Lee has written and directed some of the most meaningful and creative films in cinema,” said WGA East president Michael Winship. “With a unique...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Dave’ Season 3: Guest Stars to Include Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and More (TV News Roundup)

FX’s “Dave” will return for season 3 with a lineup of guest stars including Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Rick Ross, Travis Barker, Usher and more. Dave Burd, star and executive producer of the series, announced the names on Thursday during FX’s portion of the TV Critics Assn. press tour. The third season of the series premieres April 5 on FXX and will stream on Hulu the next day. In the third season, Dave headlines his first-ever tour — looking for love along the way. “Dave” is co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced...
Variety

FX Sets Spring Premieres for ‘Dave’ Season 3 and Tupac, J Dilla and Anthony Pellicano Documentaries

During its presentation at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour, FX announced premiere dates for four of its upcoming projects: “Dave” Season 3, “Dear Mama,” “Sin Eater” and “The Legacy of J Dilla.” “Dave” returns to FX with two episodes on April 5. In Season 3, Dave (series co-creator Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. The...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy