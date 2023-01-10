Mo Gilligan Returns as Brit Awards Host – Global Bulletin

HOST

After a successful debut in 2022, Mo Gilligan is set to return as host of the Brit Awards in 2023. Triple BAFTA winner Gilligan is one of the U.K.’s biggest comedy stars. His Netflix originals are extremely popular and he fronts his own multi-award winning entertainment format “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.” He is also a judge on “The Masked Singer” and hosts the U.K. version of Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam.”

Nominations for the 2023 Brit Awards will be announced this coming Thursday. The awards, one of the biggest in the world of British music, will take place on Feb. 11 and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX – from London’s The O2 arena .

Gilligan said: “Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let’s go!”

SERIES

Japan’s Nippon TV has revealed that Fox Turkey will air “Taçsız Prenses,” the Turkish version of its hit series “Without Family,” from Jan. 10. Produced by MF Yapim , and written by the scriptwriters of “Mucize Doktor/A Miracle” (the Turkish version of “The Good Doctor”), the title “Taçsız Prenses” means “crownless princess” in Turkish.

“Without Family” follows a young girl who’ll do anything to save her mother who is confined to the hospital with a serious illness and her adoptive father is a violent drunkard. It became a phenomenon in Japan when it aired on Nippon TV and went on to become a high-grossing feature film, followed by a successful second season on Nippon TV. The format was also adapted into games, novels, and comic books.

***

Meanwhile, Gutsy Animations ’ Emmy nominated animated series “Moominvalley” (13 x 22’) has been recommissioned for a fourth season by its anchor broadcasters Sky (U.K.) and Yle (Finland). Additionally, and new for season four, Viaplay Group has boarded “Moominvalley” as a coproduction partner and will air all four seasons on its Viaplay streaming platform in multiple territories, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands.

“Moominvalley” is based on the beloved Moomin stories by Finnish-Swedish author and artist Tove Jansson . Season 4 is set to launch in late 2024 and will be directed by Nigel Davies (“Shaun the Sheep”).

RIGHTS

BBC Studios -backed independent production company Brock Media has secured the rights to Caleb Azumah Nelson ’s second novel, “Small Worlds,” in a competitive scenario. Due to be published by Viking , an imprint of Penguin Random House, on May 11, the novel is about fathers and sons, faith and friendship, set in London and Ghana across three summers. It follows Nelson’s award-winning, bestselling debut novel “Open Water.” Brock Media will work closely with Nelson, who will write the script. The company recently produced “The Outrun,” adapted from Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir, starring Saoirse Ronan and due a theatrical release later this year.

DOCUMENTARY

Director-writer-producer David Wilkinson and his company Guerilla Films are giving audiences the opportunity to watch Holocaust documentary “Getting Away with Murder(s)” for free to mark Holocaust Memorial Day , on Jan. 27. In the film, Wilkinson’s journey takes him all over the U.K., to Ireland, the U.S., the killing fields of Lithuania, Latvia and the Czech Republic, to the infamous death camp Auschwitz – Birkenau in Poland, Austria, France and Germany.

The film will screen on Amazon and Tubi in the U.S., Canada and Australia; Roku and Xumo in the U.S. and Canada; Peacock and Plex in the U.S. and 7Plus in Australia.

TRAILER

Netflix has released a trailer for its 1970s set espionage thriller drama “Mission Majnu,” inspired by true events. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA , the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna and also features Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Mir Sarwar. “Mission Majnu” streams from Jan. 20.

Watch the trailer here: