Cannes-Winning ‘Heli’ Director Amat Escalante Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
 4 days ago
Filmmaker Amat Escalante , who won best director at Cannes for 2013 film “Heli,” has signed with CAA .

“Heli,” where the protagonist tries to protect his family from a drug cartel and corrupt police, competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes and won several more awards, including at Camerimage, Palm Springs, Stockholm and Munich and represented Mexico at the 86 th Academy Awards in the then Best Foreign Language Film category.

Escalante’s follow-up feature “The Untamed,” where the lives of a couple in a troubled marriage are turned upside down by the discovery of a mysterious creature, competed for the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival in 2016, and won the Silver Lion for his direction. Like with “Heli,” Escalante won best director at Mexico’s Ariel Awards for “The Untamed.”

The filmmaker is currently in post-production on his next feature, “Lost in the Night,” about a man in search of the people responsible for his mother’s disappearance, produced by Nicolás Celis.

In television, Escalante directed several episodes of Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico,” and also served as an executive producer with Eric Newman and José Padilha.

Escalante directed 2002 short “Amarrados,” which won best fiction short at Monterrey and was nominated for a Goya Award. He made his feature debut with “Blood” (2005), which won a FIPRESCI award at Cannes and further accolades at Bratislava and Thessaloniki. His second feature was “Los Bastardos” (2008) that won awards at Bratislava, Mar del Plata, Morelia and Sitges, amongst others.

He continues to be represented by Ilene Feldman Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman, and Clark.

Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films Boards Pakistan Oscar Contender ‘Joyland’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Left Handed Films, the production company of Academy Award-winning producer and actor Riz Ahmed, has joined the Pakistani film “Joyland” as an executive producer. Written and directed by Saim Sadiq, “Joyland” made its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Un Certain Regard jury prize and the Queer Palm. The film has been nominated for best international film at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards and was recently shortlisted for best international feature film at the 95th Academy Awards, as Pakistan’s official entry. The film tells the story of Haider (Ali Junejo), who lives with his...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Actor Tenoch Huerta: ‘You Can Make Good Money With Representation’

Introducing a new character to rabid Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences can be risky if it’s not stunt casting — think Kurt Russell as Chris Pratt’s dad in “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” — but “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s” Namor owned the screen as soon as he flew out of the ocean on winged feet, decked out in Mesoamerican finery. Even better, Namor is played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, a relative newcomer to Hollywood although viewers may know him from “Narcos: Mexico.” But more importantly, Huerta embraced the opportunity to represent people who look like him in a major Hollywood...
POV Snags Oscar-Shortlisted, Sundance-Winning Doc ‘A House Made of Splinters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

POV has snapped up Sundance-winning doc “A House Made of Splinters,” helmed by Simon Lereng Wilmont and produced by Oscar nominee Monica Hellström (“Flee”). Shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards, the acclaimed doc will have its broadcast premiere on pubcaster PBS as part of POV’s 36th season starting in the summer. A co-production involving Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Ukraine, “A House Made of Splinters” follows three children awaiting their fate in a temporary shelter in war-torn Eastern Ukraine.  As described by Variety’s Guy Lodge in his review: “Neglect and abandonment is what unites the young residents of the Lysychansk Center in Eastern Ukraine, where the children...
Germany’s Black Forest Boards Oscar Shortlisted Carlos Segundo’s Feature ‘Milk Powder’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Black Forest Films has boarded “Milk Powder,” the upcoming feature of rising Brazilian talent Carlos Segundo, Oscar shortlisted for his short “Sideral.” “Milk Powder” is selected to participate in the Berlin Film Festival’s Script Station Lab. Run by Christoph and Josune Hahnheiser, Black Forest joins Segundo’s O Sopro do tempo and France’s Les Valseurs as co-producers. “Milk Powder’ will be Les Valseurs’ second collaboration with Black Forest after the feature documentary “Los nombres propios,” by Fernando Dominguez, which starts shooting in a month’s time, said Les Valseurs producer Justin Pechberty. The project has also secured development support from the Hubert Bals Fund. In...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Chris Jansing Adds Hours in MSNBC Daytime Shakeup as Hallie Jackson Expands Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

CNN isn’t the only cable-news network reworking its daytime schedule. MSNBC is expanding Chris Jansing’s afternoon perch to two hours from one as the Washington D.C-based Hallie Jackson, who also anchors a late-afternoon program on NBC News Now, leaves the cable outlet to focus on the streaming work. Meanwhile, weekend host Jonathan Capehart, who has held forth on Sundays, will now do an hour on both Saturday and Sunday. All the moves come as NBCUniversal’s new operations refine their efforts under a reorganization unveiled Wednesday. The moves were revealed to staffers Thursday in memos from Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, and Janelle...
WASHINGTON STATE
‘The DOC,’ Documentary About Rapper Who Lost His Voice in Car Accident, Acquired by Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has landed North American rights to “The DOC,” a documentary about a rap legend whose life and career was upended after a near-fatal accident. The DOC, a hip-hop lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, was involved in a 1989 car crash that took his voice. “The DOC,” directed Dave Caplan, picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords. Vertical will release the movie in theaters in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “The DOC is an incredible talent...
CNN Considering Content Contributions From Bill Maher, Warner Bros. Discovery Talent

You don’t necessarily have to be a dyed-in-the-wool journalist to get your own roost on CNN. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed network is considering working with talent from across the parent company, according to a person familiar with the matter. These people might contribute segments, digital projects, series or documentaries, this person says. CNN CEO Chris Licht is said to be engaged with conversations with as many as a dozen people about ideas related to health and lifestyle, comedy and sports. The concept, this source says, has the support of David Zaslav, CEO of the parent company. CNN declined to make executives available...
Saweetie to Appear in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 at Peacock, Three New Recurring Cast Members Added (EXCLUSIVE)

Rap star Saweetie is set to make a cameo in the Season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, three actors have been cast in the series in recurring roles. Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Saweetie will appear as herself in the show. It will not be her first time acting onscreen, as she previously appeared in multiple...
Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69.   His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.”  Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
National Geographic Greenlights ‘Underdogs’ With Narrator Ryan Reynolds, and Two Unscripted Anthology Series

National Geographic has greenlit the 10-part natural history series “Underdogs.” Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals. “I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a...
Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child whose tumultuous life also included a music career, died Thursday in a Los Angeles hospital, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 54. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” reads a family statement. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” Presley was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FX Sets Spring Premieres for ‘Dave’ Season 3 and Tupac, J Dilla and Anthony Pellicano Documentaries

During its presentation at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour, FX announced premiere dates for four of its upcoming projects: “Dave” Season 3, “Dear Mama,” “Sin Eater” and “The Legacy of J Dilla.” “Dave” returns to FX with two episodes on April 5. In Season 3, Dave (series co-creator Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. The...
Francois Ozon’s ‘This is My Crime’ Sells to Major Markets for Playtime (EXCLUSIVE)

“This is My Crime,” the new stars-studded film by revered French director Francois Ozon, has been boarded by a raft of major distributors in key markets. Represented by Playtime, the crowd-pleasing comedy had its world premiere on the opening night of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris and drew laugher throughout the screening along with a long ovation. Lushly lensed in an idealized Paris of the 1930’s, “This is My Crime” brings together a sprawling cast, led by a pair of up-and-coming actors Nadia Tereszkiewicz (“Forever Young”), Rebecca Marder (“Simone”), alongside Isabelle Huppert, Fabrice Luchini, André Dussolier, Dany Boon and Félix Lefebvre. “This is My...
Tubi to Launch Four New Original Black Cinema Thrillers From Footage Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Tubi is set to launch four new original Black cinema thrillers from Footage Films: “The Assistant,” “Best Friend,” “You’re Not Alone” and “No Way Out.” The four upcoming thrillers are directed by Christopher B. Stokes (“You Got Served,” “The Stepmother”) from scripts the filmmaker co-wrote with Marques Houston. Stokes and Houston also serve as executive producers on the films, with Footage Films president Juanita Stokes as producer. Tubi has previously worked with Footage Films on several original films, including “The Stepmother” and “The Stepmother 2.” Per the logline, “The Assistant” follows doctor Raven Fields (Erica Mena) who “finds herself...
Francois Ozon Discusses His ‘Post #MeToo Comedy’ ‘The Crime Is Mine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After “Peter van Kant,” French director François Ozon goes many shades lighter to revisit gender and power dynamics in “The Crime Is Mine,” a lush ensemble comedy set in 1930s Paris. Loosely inspired by the 1934 play by Georges Berr and Louis Verneuil, the film tells the story of Madeleine, a pretty, young and penniless actress, who is accused of murdering a famous producer. Helped by her best friend Pauline, a jobless lawyer, she is acquitted on the grounds of self-defense and becomes a star, as well as a feminist icon. “The Crime Is Mine,” produced by Mandarin Cinema, brings together...
Aunjanue Ellis to Star in Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Film Adaptation

Academy Award-nominee Aunjanue Ellis has signed on to star in Ava DuVernay’s feature adaptation of “Caste.” The duo reunites following their Emmy-nominated collaboration, Netflix’s “When They See Us.” Filming is underway on the project, which is inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winner Isabel Wilkerson’s bestseller “Caste: Origins of Our Discontent.” Described in The New York Times as “an instant American classic and almost certainly the keynote nonfiction book of the American century thus far,” the book — and subsequently DuVernay’s film — examines the system of hierarchy that has shaped America. Written and directed by DuVernay, she is also producing alongside frequent collaborator ARRAY...
GEORGIA STATE
Berlin Film Festival Adds Eight Titles to Berlinale Special Lineup, Including ‘Golda,’ ‘Last Night of Amore,’ ‘Kill Boksoon’

The Berlin Film Festival has added eight films to its Berlinale Special program, including “Golda,” starring Helen Mirren as Golda Meir, “Call My Agent!” star Camille Cottin, and Liev Schreiber. Other films include Andrea Di Stefano’s “Last Night of Amore,” about the last night of a Milan policeman, played by Pierfrancesco Favino, documentary “Massimo Troisi: Somebody Down There Likes Me,” Mario Martone’s tribute to actor and filmmaker Troisi, and Byun Sung-hyun’s “Kill Boksoon,” starring Jeon Do-yeon (“The Housemaid”) as an unflappable female killer in South Korea. Also selected is David Wnendt’s “Sun and Concrete,” an adaption of Felix Lobrecht’s novel of the...
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Talks to Move Production to the East Coast (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is exploring a move to the east coast’s New York metro Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime show, which is renewed through 2025, has filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal lot since its launch in 2019. A NBCU spokesperson confirmed to Variety that NBCUniversal is in negotiations to move the show to the east coast, but nothing is finalized. Sources close to the show say Clarkson asked NBCU to explore the move out of Los Angeles. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently in its fourth season and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
