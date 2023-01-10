Cannes-Winning ‘Heli’ Director Amat Escalante Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmaker Amat Escalante , who won best director at Cannes for 2013 film “Heli,” has signed with CAA .

“Heli,” where the protagonist tries to protect his family from a drug cartel and corrupt police, competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes and won several more awards, including at Camerimage, Palm Springs, Stockholm and Munich and represented Mexico at the 86 th Academy Awards in the then Best Foreign Language Film category.

Escalante’s follow-up feature “The Untamed,” where the lives of a couple in a troubled marriage are turned upside down by the discovery of a mysterious creature, competed for the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival in 2016, and won the Silver Lion for his direction. Like with “Heli,” Escalante won best director at Mexico’s Ariel Awards for “The Untamed.”

The filmmaker is currently in post-production on his next feature, “Lost in the Night,” about a man in search of the people responsible for his mother’s disappearance, produced by Nicolás Celis.

In television, Escalante directed several episodes of Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico,” and also served as an executive producer with Eric Newman and José Padilha.

Escalante directed 2002 short “Amarrados,” which won best fiction short at Monterrey and was nominated for a Goya Award. He made his feature debut with “Blood” (2005), which won a FIPRESCI award at Cannes and further accolades at Bratislava and Thessaloniki. His second feature was “Los Bastardos” (2008) that won awards at Bratislava, Mar del Plata, Morelia and Sitges, amongst others.

He continues to be represented by Ilene Feldman Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman, and Clark.