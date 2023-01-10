Faena Live Unveils Allura Cabaret

Faena Live recently debuted Allura Cabaret , an original production presented by Alan Faena in collaboration with Quixotic. Opening to audiences last November, Allura boasts entrancing music, captivating light technology, and breathtaking choreography, all marked by Latin flare and a classic 1980s twist.

Allura Cabaret takes audiences on a journey where world-renowned choreographers, singers, dancers, musicians, and digital artists merge their mastery and mystique into a powerful experience. Headlining emcee and performer Rocky Lanes leads audiences through the avant-garde revue with her show-stopping voice and seductive stage presence.

Taking place at Faena Theater, Allura Cabaret infuses high-performance technology into its set, creating holographic constructions, interactive data structures of motion capture, and body mapping. Futurism, seduction, and technology converge into an ethereal and exhilarating voyage right on the stage of the 150-seat theater. Designed by Alan Faena, the sumptuous Faena Theater is an unparalleled setting for performances, featuring a gold-leaf and red velvet decor, a dramatic curtain, and a gorgeous statement chandelier.

Shows are on Thursdays at 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 and 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased online . For additional information, call Faena Theater Sales at (786) 655-5742 or email faenatheater@faena.com.

