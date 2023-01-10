ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

Fetus Remains Found In Catch Basin At Sewer Station In Nanuet

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0628wO_0k9hd9Uz00
The pump station where the fetus was found. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

The remains of a human fetus were found by a sewer system employee in the Hudson Valley.

The remains were found in Rockland County around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Nanuet.

According to Rockland County Sheriff's Office, the department received a call from the Rockland County Sewer District reporting that a worker recovered what appeared to be a human fetus from a catch drain at the Pascack Pumping Station located at 169 Convent Road in Nanuet.

The pumping station is checked regularly, and the fetus most likely entered the sewer system earlier the same day before it was discovered, the department said.

Officers from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the location and confirmed that it was in fact a human fetus.

Detectives from the Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene where they were assisted by the Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fetus was turned over to the Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the fetus was approximately 18 weeks old. They were unable to determine the sex or any other characteristics at this time, the department said.

The department is "encouraging" the mother or anyone else with information, including relatives to come forward with any information.

Tips can be called into the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 845-638-5500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigating gunfire despite uncooperative witness

POUGHKEEPSIE – An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bain Avenue and Vernon Terrace. Responding officers discovered that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but the occupant was not injured. Multiple shell casings were recovered by law enforcement at the scene.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Live MK2 hand grenade recovered in Orange County

GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), assisted by other law enforcement agencies, secured a live hand grenade in Hamptonburgh on Thursday afternoon. The MK2 grenade was discovered by a contractor working on a Stony Ford Road estate. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said that his patrol...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Spring Valley Duo Charged With Murder

Two men have been arraigned on second-degree murder charges for the killing of a Hudson Valley man who was found lying in a roadway. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced the charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for Oscar Garcia-Garcia, age 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, age 40, both of Spring Valley, for the Thursday, Dec. 29 killing of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

House explosion in N.J. leaves 2 firefighters injured

Two volunteer firefighters were hurt in a house explosion in Pompton Lakes early Saturday morning, borough officials said. After spotting smoke coming from a residential area at approximately 2:04 a.m. Saturday, members of Pompton Lakes Fire Department, a volunteer organization in Passaic County, responded to the scene of a house fire in the area of Ramapo Avenue and Riverdale Road, according to a statement posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Daily Voice

Bayonne Bridge Jumper's Body Recovered: Report

A dead body was pulled from the Kill Van Kull early Friday, Jan. 13 after the individual jumped off of the Bayonne Bridge, Hudson County View reports. Port Authority officials said that the New York Police Department's Habor Patrol recovered the body at about 9:40 a.m., and confirmed that the victim had jumped, the outlet wrote.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officer Revived By Narcan After Possible Fentanyl Exposure At HQ In Yonkers

A police officer in Westchester County was hospitalized after being exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl at police headquarters. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 4 p.m., when a Yonkers Police Detention Officer working in the central booking facility at the department's headquarters located at 104 South Broadway came in contact with a piece of prisoner clothing and had a medical emergency, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

OUCH: Fort Lee Pedestrian, 89, Struck By SUV Gets Jaywalking Ticket

An 89-year-old woman who was struck by an SUV while crossing a busy Fort Lee street was at fault and got a jaywalking ticket for it, authorities said. The pedestrian from Fort Lee failed to use the marked crosswalk and was struck by a three-row 2021 Hyundai Palisade near the corner of Old Palisade Road and Parker Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Police Capt. Edward Young said.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
453K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy