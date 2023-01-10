LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.

