Sidney Daily News
Pioneer Electric employee graduates from leadership skills program
PIQUA — Pioneer Electric District Member Service Supervisor Deanna Wintrow has graduated from a statewide program aiming to hone the skills of the next generation of electric cooperative leaders. The one-year Cooperative Leadership Edge program was hosted by Pioneer’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required six courses, two...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney BOE approves CRA Agreements
SIDNEY — Two resolutions dealing with tax exmptions for proposed housing developments were approved Thursday night by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. The first resolution, submitted by Vision Development, is for a new multi-family housing development to be located on property in the city of Sidney and Shelby County southwest of Kuther Road and Howard Street. The company plans to create 320 new housing units provided the appropriate economic development incentives are available.
Sidney Daily News
Four new trustees elected to UW board
SIDNEY — Roxanne Hepfer, Human Resources business partner, Edgewell; Jim Hill, executive director, Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership; Missy Tallmadge, Chief Nursing Officer, Wilson Health; Jenny VanMatre, retired teacher, Sidney City Schools; have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Hepfer, a...
Sidney Daily News
Wren re-elected Jackson Center BOE president
JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting Jan. 9. Brad Wren was re-elected president of the board. Krissy Mullenhour was re-elected vice president. The board established the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. as the date for the monthly meetings,...
Sidney Daily News
Early registration underway for 2023 Ohio Pork Congress
NEW ALBANY – Ohio Pork Congress continues to deliver relevant information for everyone in the pork industry, from pig caretakers to farm team members to decision makers and allied industry partners. The event will take place Feb. 7-8, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio. The Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Republicans seek censure of representatives
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Central Committee is seeking censure on the 22 Republians who voted with Democrats during the election for the Ohio House of Representatives speaker. In a letter sent to fellow Ohio Republicans, Dan Cecil, chairman, Shelby County Republican Party, wrote, “The Shelby County Republican...
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St. Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee. SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet...
Sidney Daily News
New Year-New You
Attending a joint New Year – New You event held by YP Connect and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce are, left to right, YP Connect Committee Chair and WiseBridge Financial Advisor Aaron Watkins, of Sidney, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, of Minster, Emerson Wagner Realty Broker Susan Schaffer and Sidney Body CarStar GM Cameron Eisenhardt, both of Sidney. The event was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 12. Attendees could have professional headshots taken with which to update their look when promoting themselves.
wcbe.org
ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms
The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
Sidney Daily News
Lostcreek Township Board elects new president, VP
CASSTOWN — The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees held its organizational meeting on Jan 5. Samuel Buchman was elected president and Darrell Davius as vice president. Walter Pemberton is the township fiscal officer. The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation
TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023. She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year...
Sidney Daily News
Housing council approves 100% tax abatement
SIDNEY – The City-wide Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council approved a tax abatement for JBM Sidney, LLC, to build a new apartment complex at a meeting on Jan. 12. The company requested a 100% tax abatement for the lot over 15 years for a total abatement of $9,604,613....
Sidney Daily News
Houston Community Association dinner planned
HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association is having thier annual dinner meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. The association will provide a meat and cheese tray, buns and beverages. Please bring a dish to share and tableware for your family. The Houston High School Jazz Band will be performing, and the association will be giving away door prizes.
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize County to commemorate 175 years
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County will commemorate 175 years on Feb. 14. To celebrate, the Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will hold a “First Baby” contest. The first child born on Feb. 14 on or after 12:01 a.m. will win a gift basket. Parents of the child must be current residents of Auglaize County. In order to apply, participants must submit their names, residence, birth date and time of baby, location, phone number and email. The information can be sent to [email protected]
‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error
ANNA — A huge payroll problem is leaving hundreds of Honda workers short in their paychecks. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed with workers they are missing hundreds of dollars with no idea when they will get that money. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Some Honda workers will get less in...
Sidney Daily News
Cedarville University dean’s honor list
CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has released its dean’s honor list for fall 2022. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Local students named to the dean’s honor list were Abigail Pleiman, of Anna,...
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie Robotics Club explains projects
FORT LORAMIE — During the Fort Loramie boys basketball game against Anna, the Fort Loramie Robotics Club set up a community outreach display. Numerous hours of hard work all put to the test. FLRC consists of two teams, a First Lego League team for elementary students, and a First...
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
AES Ohio warning about utility scams; Fairborn man shares his experience
FAIRBORN — AES Ohio is warning people about utility scams involving people pretending to be from AES. They offer people a chance to lower their utility bill. News Center 7′s John Bedell has a warning from one Fairborn man who shared his experience after getting visit from a scammer and the red flags AES says you need to look out for.
