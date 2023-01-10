ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Pioneer Electric employee graduates from leadership skills program

PIQUA — Pioneer Electric District Member Service Supervisor Deanna Wintrow has graduated from a statewide program aiming to hone the skills of the next generation of electric cooperative leaders. The one-year Cooperative Leadership Edge program was hosted by Pioneer’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required six courses, two...
PIQUA, OH
Sidney BOE approves CRA Agreements

SIDNEY — Two resolutions dealing with tax exmptions for proposed housing developments were approved Thursday night by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. The first resolution, submitted by Vision Development, is for a new multi-family housing development to be located on property in the city of Sidney and Shelby County southwest of Kuther Road and Howard Street. The company plans to create 320 new housing units provided the appropriate economic development incentives are available.
Four new trustees elected to UW board

SIDNEY — Roxanne Hepfer, Human Resources business partner, Edgewell; Jim Hill, executive director, Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership; Missy Tallmadge, Chief Nursing Officer, Wilson Health; Jenny VanMatre, retired teacher, Sidney City Schools; have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Hepfer, a...
SIDNEY, OH
Wren re-elected Jackson Center BOE president

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting Jan. 9. Brad Wren was re-elected president of the board. Krissy Mullenhour was re-elected vice president. The board established the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. as the date for the monthly meetings,...
JACKSON CENTER, OH
Early registration underway for 2023 Ohio Pork Congress

NEW ALBANY – Ohio Pork Congress continues to deliver relevant information for everyone in the pork industry, from pig caretakers to farm team members to decision makers and allied industry partners. The event will take place Feb. 7-8, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio. The Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend.
LIMA, OH
Shelby County Republicans seek censure of representatives

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Central Committee is seeking censure on the 22 Republians who voted with Democrats during the election for the Ohio House of Representatives speaker. In a letter sent to fellow Ohio Republicans, Dan Cecil, chairman, Shelby County Republican Party, wrote, “The Shelby County Republican...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
On the agendas

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St. Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee. SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
New Year-New You

Attending a joint New Year – New You event held by YP Connect and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce are, left to right, YP Connect Committee Chair and WiseBridge Financial Advisor Aaron Watkins, of Sidney, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, of Minster, Emerson Wagner Realty Broker Susan Schaffer and Sidney Body CarStar GM Cameron Eisenhardt, both of Sidney. The event was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 12. Attendees could have professional headshots taken with which to update their look when promoting themselves.
SIDNEY, OH
ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms

The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
DAYTON, OH
Lostcreek Township Board elects new president, VP

CASSTOWN — The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees held its organizational meeting on Jan 5. Samuel Buchman was elected president and Darrell Davius as vice president. Walter Pemberton is the township fiscal officer. The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each...
CASSTOWN, OH
Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation

TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023. She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year...
TROY, OH
Housing council approves 100% tax abatement

SIDNEY – The City-wide Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council approved a tax abatement for JBM Sidney, LLC, to build a new apartment complex at a meeting on Jan. 12. The company requested a 100% tax abatement for the lot over 15 years for a total abatement of $9,604,613....
Houston Community Association dinner planned

HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association is having thier annual dinner meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. The association will provide a meat and cheese tray, buns and beverages. Please bring a dish to share and tableware for your family. The Houston High School Jazz Band will be performing, and the association will be giving away door prizes.
HOUSTON, OH
Auglaize County to commemorate 175 years

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County will commemorate 175 years on Feb. 14. To celebrate, the Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will hold a “First Baby” contest. The first child born on Feb. 14 on or after 12:01 a.m. will win a gift basket. Parents of the child must be current residents of Auglaize County. In order to apply, participants must submit their names, residence, birth date and time of baby, location, phone number and email. The information can be sent to [email protected]
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Cedarville University dean’s honor list

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has released its dean’s honor list for fall 2022. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Local students named to the dean’s honor list were Abigail Pleiman, of Anna,...
CEDARVILLE, OH
Fort Loramie Robotics Club explains projects

FORT LORAMIE — During the Fort Loramie boys basketball game against Anna, the Fort Loramie Robotics Club set up a community outreach display. Numerous hours of hard work all put to the test. FLRC consists of two teams, a First Lego League team for elementary students, and a First...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
LIMA, OH

