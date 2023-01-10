Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Coho AI, which uses AI to help B2B SaaS companies boost revenue, raises $8.5M
That’s why Ariel Maislos, who sold semiconductor startup Anobit to Apple for $400 million in 2012, partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to launch Coho AI, a product-led revenue optimization platform designed to help businesses — specifically software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses — access insights for upselling and growth.
blufashion.com
Unlock Greater Efficiency with Office Digitalization
Office digitalization companies are an essential part of the modern business landscape. With the growing reliance on technology in the workplace, these companies provide businesses with a range of services to help them transition to a more digital environment. The purpose of office digitalization company HK is to make it...
mrobusinesstoday.com
SkySelect integrates with Rotabull to create efficient automated aircraft parts quoting process for suppliers
The new SkySelect integration with Rotabull automates inventory sharing to ensure that the supplier is contacted for aircraft parts in stock. SkySelect, the leading procurement services and technology provider, has completed the integration with Rotabull, the all-in-one sales tool for aircraft part sellers and MROs. The integration will enhance the suppliers’ aircraft parts selling process. The new integration automates inventory sharing to ensure that the supplier is contacted for aircraft parts in stock. This will help the suppliers eliminate unnecessary manual work and achieve greater efficiency.
A Gen Z entrepreneur made $119,000 in vending-machine sales since graduating college. How she built her business.
With a recession expected in 2023, starting a vending machine business can be a lucrative source of passive income with low barriers to entry.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
TechCrunch
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
The Rise of AI Like Chatgpt and Other Chatbots Could Lead to Mass Unemployment
As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots have emerged as key players in many industries. But with the rise of these advanced technologies comes the potential for mass unemployment, as AI and chatbots are able to automate tasks that were previously performed by humans.
nextbigfuture.com
AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters
The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
supplychain247.com
KION North America announces dealer partnership with Advanced Material Handling Systems
KION North America has appointed Advanced Material Handling Systems as a dealer partner within the KION North America dealer network. Advanced Material Handling Systems is authorized to sell Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands within its three locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Suwanee, Georgia; and Augusta, Georgia. “We are incredibly proud...
supplychain247.com
Pallet company Kamps, Inc. acquires the business of John Rock, Inc
Kamps, Inc., one of the nation’s leading pallet organizations, has announced the strategic acquisition of the business of John Rock, Inc., a multi-entity organization based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Specializing in the complete value chain management of the pallet manufacturing process, the business, or “the Rock” for short, possesses industry-leading capabilities in lumber milling, logistics, and new and recycled pallet manufacturing, Kamps noted.
salestechstar.com
Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions
Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
supplychain247.com
Descartes January Global Shipping Report points to declining import volumes
In its January Global Shipping Report, which was issued this week, Waterloo, Ontario-based Descartes, a provider of logistics based on-demand, software-as-a-service offerings, noted December United States-bound container imports trended down. This is the 18th edition of the Global Shipping Report, going back to its debut in August 2021. A key...
salestechstar.com
EarlyBirds Can Help with Retail E Commerce Innovation such as Capability Mapping
EarlyBirds, has created open innovation ecosystem platform with services where innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) can meet and collaborate to discover ways to accelerate technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to point out that they can help with retail e-commerce innovation, such as capability mapping.
salestechstar.com
VDL Enabling Technologies Group Chooses Infor for ERP Modernization
Scalability through digitization with Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise. Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that VDL Enabling Technologies Group (ETG) of Eindhoven, The Netherlands, is deploying Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise to modernize its enterprise resource planning (ERP) Baan solution. Infor is supporting VDL ETG with this move to the cloud and the realization of its “digital factory” vision.
supplychain247.com
Three keys to next level inventory controls
Inventory and labor have a way of keeping DC managers worried. With labor, it starts with having enough people to get orders out the door on time. With inventory, it revolves around having enough of the right items in forward pick areas to hit service levels without carrying too much inventory.
cxmtoday.com
Sojern, PUSHTech Collaborate To Support First-Party Data Strategies
The conglomeratewill enable Sojern to scale up its Travel Marketing Platform solutions by tapping into PUSHTech’s clients. Sojern, the digital marketing platform built for travel, and PUSHTech, a CRM, marketing automation, sales and support platform, announced a new partnership to support hotel partners in making the most of their first-party data.
supplychain247.com
UPS makes changes to its ‘Demand Surcharges’
In a recent customer notice, Atlanta-based global freight transportation and logistics services provider UPS stated it will be extending its demand-based surcharges past peak season. UPS said that the demand surcharge will extend to packages that require Additional Handling and Large Packages for all U.S. domestic, U.S. import, and U.S....
House Republicans unveil crypto panel after industry meltdown
House Republicans on Thursday unveiled a new panel focused on cryptocurrency, following the collapse of the prominent crypto exchange FTX late last year. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the chair of the House Financial Services Committee, announced the new Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion on Thursday, alongside other subcommittee assignments. The subcommittee, which…
cioreview.com
Ways AI Steers Real Estate Growth
Fremont, CA: Real estate sector across the globe witnessed the emergence of digitalization and Artificial intelligence during the post-pandemic phase. The incorporation of artificial intelligence into the system has optimized the process of property acquisition and transactions. Market trends are predicted and analysis on debts, assets evaluation, and revenue generation are procured. Data from numerous documents can be extracted and analyzed to forecast the market values and sales patterns of properties with the help of AI-generated algorithms in the long run.
Experts from Okta, Deloitte, and Verizon share how technology enables the future of work in a safe and collaborative way
Okta's CIO Alvina Antar says that retention issues stem from employees not feeling connected to their company. Collaborating with coworkers can help.
