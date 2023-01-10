Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TODAY A strong low level jet will mix down to the surface this morning causing southerly winds to gust up to 35 mph across Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, and northern Hidalgo counties. These winds will be the strongest from around 10 AM to 4 PM today. Secure any outdoor decorations or objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cameron Island; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Kenedy Island; Southern Hidalgo; Willacy Island WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southeasterly winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Kenedy, Willacy, Cameron, and Southern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south Texas. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0