Effective: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TODAY A strong low level jet will mix down to the surface this morning causing southerly winds to gust up to 35 mph across Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, and northern Hidalgo counties. These winds will be the strongest from around 10 AM to 4 PM today. Secure any outdoor decorations or objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.

BROOKS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO