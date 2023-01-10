Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 03:05:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 14 feet. Dangerous rip currents expected. Local damaging surf possible. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. Highest on West Facing Beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orange; Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1215 AM PST early this morning for a portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
