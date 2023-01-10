Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 02:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood LIGHT FREEZING RAIN COULD MAKE FOR HAZARDOUS TRAVEL LATE TONIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING A low pressure system moving from Kansas to Wisconsin will bring light freezing rain to Central Wisconsin late tonight through Monday morning. Roads and sidewalks could become slick, and make travel hazardous. Road and air travel delays are possible.
