Read full article on original website
Related
The Top 10 Most Popular Maine Tourist Attractions
This is ranked by attendance in 2021. I was surprised by some of the attractions that made the top 10. I have been to seven out of ten. Remember this is by attendance in 2021. The numbers were put together by MaineBiz. They provided just how many people visited. You may not be surprised at who came in first, but I bet you are surprised at how popular some attractions are.
This Was One of the Most ‘Maine’ Moments I’ve Ever Had
A room full of flannels and bean boots, a craft beer on the lake, and a cashier at Reny’s with no “R” in his vocabulary are all “Maine” moments. Having been born and raised here in the Pine Tree State, I constantly find myself in situations or moments in time that make me sigh and say, “wow, that is so ‘Maine’”.
Buy A Maine Cemetery Plot On eBay Right Now. Why Pay Full Price?
Thinking about your cemetery plot always seems a tad grisly. This subject comes up with my wife and me sometimes. As we get a little older every day, sometimes we wonder where we're going to end up when our time comes. We don't have any kids, so there won't be anyone around to take care of any of it, so we probably should put some better effort into the process.
Mega Millions Billion Dollar Jackpot Winner Sold in Maine
Maine gets its first Mega Millions jackpot winner ever with Friday night's drawing and the single winning ticket with an annuity value of over a billion dollars. The Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated annuity value of $1.35 billion ($724.6 million cash). It was the second largest Mega Millions jackpot and the third highest jackpot ever offered by a United State lottery.
Here’s When New Hampshire, Maine Aroma Joe’s is Giving Out Free Coffee in January
Yes, Aroma Joe's did, and any coffee lover is all for it, especially if dropping bucks on coffee is in your DNA. I'm not a coffee person, except for iced with mocha and whole milk or fluffy, blended deliciousness, but guess what? I can still jump on this "free coffee" thing from Aroma Joe's, because they're including hot and iced coffee.
For the First Time Ever, One Marden’s Location Has Immediately Closed Its Doors
Every Mainer knows about Marden's Surplus and Supplies store! I feel like shopping at Marden's is a right of passage for Mainers. If you haven't been to a Marden's they sell just about...well, everything! From furniture and clothes to crafts and health and beauty products. Seriously, Marden's has it all. However, it is important to note that items there tend to be purchased fast.
Top 15 Restaurants People From New Hampshire Want to Try in 2023
Okay, this post will solidify it. In 2023, I will be expanding my restaurant selections in New Hampshire. If you're anything like me, you know there are TONS of great food options in New Hampshire, but you only go to a small percentage of them. Like, 10%? That's bad. And...
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
Lee Nelson and Cindy Williams Featured in Commercial for Men’s Cologne
Lee Nelson and Cindy Williams had long careers with News Center Maine. For years they were fixtures on our televisions, spending most of their careers on totally opposite newscasts. Lee was the earlier riser for the Morning Report and Cindy was the long-time co-anchor of News Center at 6 along with Pat Callaghan.
The 1919 Train Collision That Killed 23 in Maine’s Piscataquis County
Maine is known for being a relatively safe state. Very few natural disasters occur, poisonous animals and insects don't typically call Maine home, and crime rates are always some of the lowest in the country. However, it doesn't mean we are completely without horrible accidents and catastrophic happenings. One of...
News Center MAINE’s Keith Carson Just Trolled Mainers Once Again
There may not be a meteorologist in Maine who deals with more trolls than News Center MAINE's Keith Carson. (Well, outside of the incident former Maine meteorologist Matt Hoenig dealt with last week at the grocery store, but that seems more like a random isolated incident.) But I digress... Keith...
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
This Maine Pizza Went on a 9+ Hour Delivery to a Super Fan in New Jersey
When I moved away from Maine for a few years, I mourned a handful of restaurants. I used to wish I could get a Bruce’s Burrito overnight shipped to me and I would do some crazy things for Pat’s Pizza. A favorite food from a specific restaurant is...
25 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From New Hampshire
People from the 603 are proud. I mean, "live free or die," is a serious motto that many passionately live by. I left Massachusetts for college and decided to stay in New Hampshire ever since. Never went back. I have come to terms with many things that, well, piss people...
Former Maine Police Chief Writes Memoir of Husbands Battle With Mental Illness
Lisa Beecher is a former police chief at the University of Southern Maine and a retired detective at the Portland Police Department with thirty-three years in law enforcement. She also happens to be the mother of Karen Goldberg and mother-in-law to Lee Goldberg of News Center Maine along with being the grandmother to more kids than we can count in this article.
No Winter in Sight for Maine as Forecast Promises Abnormal Warmth and Rain
To say it has been the strangest of winters in Maine would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the way through January and the biggest event of the winter has been a rain and wind storm that left behind flooding, fallen trees, and plenty of power outages. Most of Maine has seen at least a dusting of snow or two, but where are the big, all-day snowstorms? Not coming any time soon, that's for sure.
There’s a Connection Between Maine Author Stephen King and the Green Comet Flying By Earth
There's a comet that is headed toward Earth for the first time in 50,000 years that will be visible in the night sky. It will have a green tint to it as it passes by Earth harmlessly. If this scenario sounds familiar to you, you're probably a fan of Stephen King, sci-fi horror movies, or both.
Where Were You? 25 Mainers Share Stories of the Ice Storm of 1998 on Its 25th Anniversary
It only seems like yesterday for me and many Mainers who were there during the ice storm of 1998, one of the worst natural disasters in Maine history. Hundreds of thousands of Mainers were without power as a storm system parked over Maine for three days straight, dumping freezing rain that coated trees and power lines with over an inch of ice. Unable to bear the weight, trees and utility poles came crashing down. Eight people died due to storm-related incidents.
WATCH: Maine Snowplows Performing ‘Ballet’ to ‘The Nutcracker’ Is Pure Winter Magic
On today’s episode of “Things You’ve Never Seen Before”, Maine snowplows conducted a beautiful version of "The Nutcracker" ballet, kind of by accident. Well, I don’t know your life, maybe you’ve seen snowplows doing ballet but I highly doubt it. While listening to “The...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0