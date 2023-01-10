Read full article on original website
Related
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
I spent $5k on my bridezilla friend’s wedding – I finally put my foot down with her outrageous post-nuptial demand
WEDDING days have been difficult to plan, but one friend of the bride has revealed her downright disastrous experience. She said she spent $5k on attending a wedding and the bride still wanted more from her in the form of driving two hours. Reddit user UnlikelyHeart143 posted the drama to...
Woman upstages her exes bride by wearing a gorgeous red gown and refusing to leave when the bride asked her to
We have all heard of bridezillas making everyone else miserable regarding virtually everything regarding their big day. But, they are not the only people who can wreak havoc on a couple’s nuptials. Former spouses are notorious for throwing proverbial wrenches into the works.
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Viewers support Canadian journalist after she was criticised for her dress on-air
Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email that she received about her on-air outfit being “inappropriate”.Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter on Sunday to post the message that a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the sleeveless multi-colored dress she wore during the news broadcast. In the email, the person claimed that the reporter’s outfit wasn’t fit for a weather report or a work environment.“I find it inappropriate for Tess Van Straten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather,” the email reads. “In my...
Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her
They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Wedding Guest Cheered for Walking Out After Told Dress Is 'Inappropriate'
"I decided I would leave and take back the cheque. That's when they stopped laughing," the wedding guest said on Reddit.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Inside Nova
‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples
Finding true love in Hollywood can be a challenge. Most of our favourite stars have been through multiple marriages and divorces, but not everyone is as lucky. Some of the most famous names in music and movies have found ways to make their marriages work despite the pressures of success.
Author of Prince Harry’s Biography Claims That Meghan Markle Wanted the Duke to Be Actor Too
Find out what the woman who authored 'Harry A Biography of a Prince' thinks about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries.
epicstream.com
Queen Camilla, King Charles Shock: Royal Couple Reportedly Have 'Toxic' Relationship, Almost Got Divorced
Queen Camilla and King Charles have been married for nearly two decades already. However, even if they appear happy most of the time, their marriage isn't as perfect as it seems. Queen Camilla And King Charles Close To Getting Divorce?. The king and queen consort had a moderate wedding compared...
Woman confused by boyfriend's Christmas present after she asked for Dyson hairdryer
A woman asked her boyfriend for a coveted Dyson AirWrap hair dryer for Christmas but when she unwrapped her present on 25 December, she was left stunned. Grace Martinez – like many women – had the hair care appliance at the top of her list this festive season, which can sell for up to £479.99.
Man Unable to Spend Christmas With His Family Because His Wife Didn't Wake Him Up in Time to Catch His Flight
Having difficulty with one's in-laws is an age-old phenomenon that has been facing families for generations. The everyday realities of family life have rarely made such relations a smooth process. Conflicting values, divergent ideas, and strong personalities complicate matters even further. In this way, as you're about to discover, it is not shocking to find oneself in a relationship with one's in-laws that can be strained at best or untenable at worst.
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Invited to King Charles’ Coronation They Could Try and Steal the Spotlight With Their Own Event
Here's how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could try and steal the headlines if they decide not to attend or don't even get an invite to King Charles III's coronation.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle
With the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the former senior royal is busy with his press tour. No doubt, this is launching the royal family into renewed terror. Not only did Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" drop some bombshells, but Harry's memoir and myriad interviews are leaving little to the imagination about the once-mysterious workings of the royal family. There is no shortage of startling revelations in Harry's memoir. He writes about a fight between him and brother Prince William, he opens up about retracing Princess Diana's last night, and he claims that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0