ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Disturbance at Planet Fitness leaves a man in custody for simple battery of woman, police officer

By Seth Linscombe
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6DFP_0k9hbfFc00

UPDATE, 11:13 A.M.: The man has been identified as Idi Wajima Kitt, 47 of Shorter, AL. He has been booked into jail.

ORIGINAL, 10:00 A.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man is in custody Tuesday morning after he punched a woman and a police officer at a Planet Fitness.

According to Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police, officers were called at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Planet Fitness in the 3500 block of Ambassador Caffery to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they learned from reports that a man had entered the Planet Fitness and demanded the cell phone of a woman inside. The woman refused to give up her cell phone and attempted to leave. The man then punched the woman with a closed fist.

The man then attempted to run by returning to a vehicle and doing burnouts, when he struck 3 other vehicles in the parking lot. When police arrived, they attempted to arrest the man, at which point he resisted arrest while biting and punching a police officer. Police used a taser on the man to take him into custody.

Once the man was taken into custody, he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries from the vehicle accidents. Once released from the hospital, he will be booked on charges of simple battery, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and a citation for reckless operation of a vehicle.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one

The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy