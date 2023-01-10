The school start times have been the same for how long and you suddenly feel, again, that they should maybe be changed? How about no. How about parents do their damn job and parent. Make your kids go to bed at night and they'll get the needed sleep. Some kids need more sleep, some less, so adjust their bedtime accordingly. I have a kid in elementary (bedtime 9pm so roomie is sleeping), middle school (8pm) and high school (10 pm...struggles to sleep but still is getting enough to get themselves up for school). Other states have the younger kids start earlier which makes no damn sense when you consider how many older siblings who probably babysit the younger kids after school because parents are at work still. If you changed times, who do you propose is going to watch these kids while their older siblings are still at school. I know many families, myself included that can't afford daycare even with working.
Comments / 10