California Braces for More Rain and Floods As Joe Biden Declares Disaster
A series of powerful storms have battered the Golden State since late December, killing at least 19 people.
Biden declares disaster as California takes another storm-pounding
US President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in California, as the latest in a succession of storm systems blew into the state, bringing heavy flooding to already waterlogged regions. Late Saturday, Biden "declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides," the White House said in a statement.
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
After going viral, California man seeks to aid flooded hometown
Drone footage of Alejandro Martinez's flooded hometown in Central California quickly caught traction over Instagram, and now he’s looking to help support the area’s recovery. Parked at the small convenient market, Alejandro Martinez turned on his phone camera and continued to document the murky floodwaters on that had...
koamnewsnow.com
Thousands told to flee California floods and rainstorms
Tens of thousands of people are being urged to leave their California homes as rainstorms cause flooding. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Monterey Peninsula could 'become an island' as Salinas River levels rise
"Monterey Peninsula may become an island again like it did in the '95 floods, so please start preparing now." Monterey Peninsula residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California.
Tornado touches down in California town as destruction from onslaught of storms rises
While Thursday marked a brief respite for waterlogged California residents, storms impacts were forecast to continue on Friday, through the weekend and into next week.
jambroadcasting.com
California storms updates: Woman found dead in submerged in car
(NEW YORK) — Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service has warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” in the West Coast over the...
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
Latest storms increased water levels at CA reservoirs, but officials say conservation still needed
California has seen historic storms over the last few weeks. The Sierras were pounded with several feet of snow, and large swaths of the state saw severe flooding.
Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'
PASO ROBLES — Lindsy Doan didn't think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school.But the creek, swollen with rain from California's epic winter storms, was much higher and flowing stronger than she anticipated. Doan cursed as she lost control of the steering and the 4,300-pound (1,950-kilogram) Chevy Traverse was carried off the road and pinned against a large sycamore tree."Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."They were the last...
Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy
An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
foxla.com
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
sjvsun.com
Calif. flushed 95% of incoming Delta water to Pacific Ocean during Monday’s massive storm
After several years of severe drought, the intense storms over the last week would seemingly be a godsend to California and go a long way toward fixing the state’s water problems. But the opposite is happening as the state is flushing out the vast majority of the incoming water...
TODAY.com
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather
Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
