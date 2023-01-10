ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AFP

Biden declares disaster as California takes another storm-pounding

US President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in California, as the latest in a succession of storm systems blew into the state, bringing heavy flooding to already waterlogged regions. Late Saturday, Biden "declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides," the White House said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
AccuWeather

After going viral, California man seeks to aid flooded hometown

Drone footage of Alejandro Martinez's flooded hometown in Central California quickly caught traction over Instagram, and now he’s looking to help support the area’s recovery. Parked at the small convenient market, Alejandro Martinez turned on his phone camera and continued to document the murky floodwaters on that had...
PLANADA, CA
jambroadcasting.com

California storms updates: Woman found dead in submerged in car

(NEW YORK) — Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service has warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” in the West Coast over the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'

PASO ROBLES — Lindsy Doan didn't think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school.But the creek, swollen with rain from California's epic winter storms, was much higher and flowing stronger than she anticipated. Doan cursed as she lost control of the steering and the 4,300-pound (1,950-kilogram) Chevy Traverse was carried off the road and pinned against a large sycamore tree."Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."They were the last...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Outsider.com

Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy

An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
MOUNT BALDY, CA
foxla.com

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE
