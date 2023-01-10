Read full article on original website
Test drive review: 2023 Genesis G90 shows BMW a pretty face
Six years. That’s the short period of time in which Genesis has thoroughly rethought the G90 flagship luxury sedan three times. As the saying goes, third time’s the charm. The 2023 Genesis G90 exudes elegance and style and glides into its next stage of its young life with fewer cylinders, an optional mild-hybrid system, a new design inside and out, and new mechanical tricks as it aims for a swath of the luxury market seemingly left behind by Lexus.
The BMW Z3 Coupe Was Also Known As The "Clown Shoe"
There are few automotive body styles that truly polarize the public. Most styles are coupe, sedan, SUV, and so on, which are all norms in the automotive market. While some body styles, such as the wagon, may not be popular in some markets prove necessary in others. However, the Shooting Brake or two-door wagon is a love it or hate it style, and BMW famously developed and mass-produced one as the Z Coupe. Now, these cars have gained a cult following for their rarity and how good they are to drive for enthusiasts, and one has come up for sale in very good condition.
Ferrari 250 GTO Aluminum Body Replica By Amalgam Is Raw Automotive Art
Provided the bank account can handle it, fueling one's passion for cars goes well beyond filling up the garage. From watches to furniture and everything in between, the sky is the limit when it comes to complementing your four-wheeled possessions. Scale models are also a good example, and some are more expensive than others. For an avid Ferrari collector, Amalgam is working on a replica that costs just about as much as a new BMW M3.
Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV Debuts With Rotary Engine To Cure Range Anxiety
About a decade since production of the RX-8 ended with the Spirit R special edition, Mazda is officially bringing back the rotary engine at the 2023 Brussels Motor Show. Sadly, the confusingly called "MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV" is far from being a sports car and its rotary engine was not developed with performance in mind. Instead, it works as a range extender to make the crossover travel considerably farther than the regular electric version.
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait
Find out why the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is going to be so good, it's worth waiting until then to buy one. The post 3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Five Cars That Stole The Show At CES 2023
The Consumer Electronics Show, also known as CES, and arguably the world's largest technology fair, took place over the last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and gathered brands from across all industries on a large display of the latest innovations in technology, joining small startups and large multinational corporations on the same stage.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Alpine Style Debuts Retro-Looking Carica And Havana For Tokyo Auto Salon
If you're a fan of retro-inspired modifications to modern vehicles, then check out what Alpine Style is bringing to the Tokyo Auto Salon. The Carica takes the Toyota Hiace van and makes it look like something the Scooby Doo gang would ride in. The Havana starts as a Toyota Raize but gets a nose with an appearance a bit like an old-school Chevrolet Blazer.
The Next Era Of The Corvette Will Soon Arrive
After being leaked near the end of 2022, the next era of the Chevrolet Corvette is coming real soon. After unveiling the high-revving Z06 for the 2023 model year, the next step for the Corvette nameplate is to enter the inevitable world of electrification. That's going to happen with the Corvette E-Ray, which will be the first electrified Corvette in history.
electrek.co
RCA (yes, the VCR brand) just unveiled a 34 mph electric bike
RCA, the century-old electronics brand that may be most famous for its consumer products like the VCR, has launched a series of electric bicycles with the unveiling of three new models. Two of the e-bikes are fairly ordinary models, but the third is a more aggressive and higher-power e-bike with a striking design.
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Is Getting A More Powerful Variant
Minivans are mostly a thing of the past with dwindling sales as more and more people switch to SUVs. Sure, there is the whole VanLife movement, but that is mostly specific to full-size vans like old Chevy models and Ford Transits. Nowadays if you have a larger family or occasionally need to haul excessive amounts of people, you ditch the perceived dorky and outdated-appearing Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna and get a full-size, three-row SUV. However, there could be another minivan that could survive the onslaught. The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz is looking to cash in using its grandfather's likeness, but not its performance, as Volkswagen has hinted that a hot I.D. Buzz is coming as well.
Mercedes Vs. BMW Sales War Was Hotter Than Ever In 2022
Mercedes-Benz has finally released its 2022 sales figures with a total of 350,949 vehicles sold in the United States, placing it ahead of BMW with 332,388. However, if you were to remove vans (which accounted for 64,185 sales), BMW would have easily finished on top. The 2023 BMW X5 was the company's best-selling model (82,372 units) while the Mercedes-Benz GLC overtook the GLE this year.
Motul Has Turned A Three-Row Luxury SUV Into A Massive Off-Road Conqueror
Known perhaps more for its luxury than off-roading capability, the Jeep Wagoneer received a custom Dakar treatment from the French lubrication specialist Motul, which turned the three-row SUV into a dirt-seeking beast. With 2023 marking the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally, Motul decided to commemorate their relationship with the race through a special build. The custom Wagoneer epitomizes the famous race by overhauling the Wagoneer with various upgrades rivaling some cars competing in the Dakar Rally. The Wagoneer is a unique model within Jeep's lineup thanks to its large size, but it’s not the first Jeep you’d think about when it comes to off-roading considering its upscale appointments and three-rows of seating. But Motul's upgrades give it the kit it needs to handle all terrains.
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition gets Petronas F1 paint job
Mercedes-Benz this week launched a special edition of its AMG SL 63 dressed in a Formula 1-inspired livery. Limited to just 100 units globally, the SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition has silver paint that fades to black at the rear of the car, replicating the look of Mercedes' W13 E Performance F1 car used in the 2022 F1 season.
2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec: Performance, Price, And Photos
Yamaha carries its Bolt R-Spec pocket cruiser into 2023 with all the American-style goodness that made it popular in the first place. A torquey V-twin plant powers it even while it adds to the overall aesthetic and agile nature. At less than nine grand, this bike makes for both a trainer for larger cruisers or even as a destination model for your urban jaunts/commute/whatever.
2024 Porsche 911 spy photos show off refreshed face
Now that the current 911 generation has a few years under its belt, it's no surprise that there's a refresh just around the corner. And these spy photos show that, as with all things 911, the updates are subtle but distinct. The front bumper has some of the key changes....
Evolution Of Porsche Crest, Born After A Business Dinner In New York
The seal that represents the company's roots has become a prestigious symbol since birth. Time and again we've discussed how emblems stand as symbolic representations of the histories of car companies. Porsche's iconic crest isn't any different, and it traces back to 1951. The idea of a crest or a...
