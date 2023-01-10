ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Thousands of runners to take part in Louisiana Marathon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of runners from across the United States and around the world are set to take part in Louisiana Marathon weekend events on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. While the main event takes place on Sunday, several smaller events are planned. Below is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting several upcoming classes to educate kids about the often uncomfortable topic of puberty. The classes are geared toward kids ages nine to 11 and a trusted adult. Organizers said the classes are informal and interactive and allow participants to ask questions in a safe, comfortable environment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Floats get final preparations for carnival parades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mardi Gras is right around the corner, but those who make these floats that we see during parades have been preparing since last year. “There’s a flower float to this side that’s brand new,” Earl Comeaux, co-owner of Comogo Floats said. The...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public. The business held its grand opening today, but at its new location off of Joor Road in North Baton Rouge. Guerrilla Warfare Paintball was located in Walker. It shut down in June of 2021 because of complaints from neighbors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

YMCA holding fundraiser for Central couple affected by fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Central couple is picking up the pieces following a house fire just a few weeks ago. Denise Recatto and her husband say an electrical issue is the cause of a fire that started in their shed and made its way through the attic and into their home. The Recatto’s were sleeping in their bedroom when it all occurred.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Martin Luther King Day events around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced a series of initiatives, programs, and service projects to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “This year’s theme Dare to Dream: Shifting Priorities to Create a Thriving Community reminds us that we must be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Winter returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of a cold front, we’re starting much colder in the upper 30s to low 40s. Today will be sunny and cool, with highs in the mid-50s. This return to winter will last through the weekend with the coldest air arriving Friday night into Saturday morning. Prepare for a light freeze tonight across Baton Rouge and a possible hard freeze in the northern part of the viewing area, including McComb.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Central Police Department gets new wheels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department has some new wheels. According to the agency’s Facebook page, the new units finally arrived at police headquarters this weekend. The units were acquired through grants collected for the department by Senator Bodi White and the City of Central. Officials...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Freezing start, but warming trend coming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Sunday morning is off to a freezing start with temperatures at the freezing mark in Baton Rouge and upper 20s to the north. This is the second consecutive freeze, but a warming trend will begin later today. Under mostly sunny skies, a nice Sunday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are looking to dig their teeth into the crime issue in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are looking to dig their teeth into the crime issue in Baton Rouge. “My thoughts with this committee is to have actionable items, if there is lack of enforcement for ordinances that we currently have, find out why,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, District 12.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pedestrian hit and killed at Florida N. Beck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at N. Beck Street and Florida Blvd. According to officials the East Baton Rouge Coroner was called to the scene. Details are limited at this time and we will update this story once more information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

18-wheeler catches fire on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy