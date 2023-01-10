Founding member of Tivoli EMS loses home in blaze

TIVOLI, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Fire crews in Tivoli were not able to stop a chicken coop blaze from spreading to their former colleague’s home early Monday morning. When firefighters arrived, around 4 a.m., the back of the building was already engulfed in flames, and someone who lived there was trapped on the porch roof.

Firefighters quickly rescued the trapped person and attacked the blaze. It took nearly seven hours before the flames were extinguished, around 10:40 a.m.

The home—which belonged to a founding member of Tivoli’s EMS squad—was a total loss. “Virginia LaBarbera is a life member of the Tivoli Fire Company and has experienced a devastating year losing her sister and brother and now losing her home she worked her whole life to build,” a spokesperson for the Dutchess County fire company said in a Facebook Post.

The fire company linked to LaBarbera’s GoFundMe page in the post. They added, “if you would like to support her in other ways, please feel free to message us privately .”

There were no injuries reported after Monday morning’s blaze. The Tivoli Fire Company was assisted by Dutchess County Emergency Management, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Vosburgh Excavating, the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Team, Dutchess County 911 dispatchers, NDP EMS, Red Hook Fire Company, Rhinebeck Fire Department, Milan Volunteer Fire Department, Clermont Fire Company, and Germantown Hose Company No. 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.