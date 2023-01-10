Read full article on original website
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Bring in the New Year, by enjoying First Friday, January 6, in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Sidney Daily News
Pioneer Electric employee graduates from leadership skills program
PIQUA — Pioneer Electric District Member Service Supervisor Deanna Wintrow has graduated from a statewide program aiming to hone the skills of the next generation of electric cooperative leaders. The one-year Cooperative Leadership Edge program was hosted by Pioneer’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required six courses, two...
Sidney Daily News
Four new trustees elected to UW board
SIDNEY — Roxanne Hepfer, Human Resources business partner, Edgewell; Jim Hill, executive director, Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership; Missy Tallmadge, Chief Nursing Officer, Wilson Health; Jenny VanMatre, retired teacher, Sidney City Schools; have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Hepfer, a...
Sidney Daily News
Celina Insurance Group recognizes Winner
CELINA — Beth Winner, senior premium audit specialist at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Premium Auditing (APA) designation. The APA designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Winner earned this recognition upon successful completion of five courses.
Sidney Daily News
Early registration underway for 2023 Ohio Pork Congress
NEW ALBANY – Ohio Pork Congress continues to deliver relevant information for everyone in the pork industry, from pig caretakers to farm team members to decision makers and allied industry partners. The event will take place Feb. 7-8, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio. The Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend.
Sidney Daily News
Houston Community Association dinner planned
HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association is having thier annual dinner meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. The association will provide a meat and cheese tray, buns and beverages. Please bring a dish to share and tableware for your family. The Houston High School Jazz Band will be performing, and the association will be giving away door prizes.
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie Robotics Club explains projects
FORT LORAMIE — During the Fort Loramie boys basketball game against Anna, the Fort Loramie Robotics Club set up a community outreach display. Numerous hours of hard work all put to the test. FLRC consists of two teams, a First Lego League team for elementary students, and a First...
Sidney Daily News
Wren re-elected Jackson Center BOE president
JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting Jan. 9. Brad Wren was re-elected president of the board. Krissy Mullenhour was re-elected vice president. The board established the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. as the date for the monthly meetings,...
Sidney Daily News
Housing council approves 100% tax abatement
SIDNEY – The City-wide Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council approved a tax abatement for JBM Sidney, LLC, to build a new apartment complex at a meeting on Jan. 12. The company requested a 100% tax abatement for the lot over 15 years for a total abatement of $9,604,613....
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize County to commemorate 175 years
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County will commemorate 175 years on Feb. 14. To celebrate, the Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will hold a “First Baby” contest. The first child born on Feb. 14 on or after 12:01 a.m. will win a gift basket. Parents of the child must be current residents of Auglaize County. In order to apply, participants must submit their names, residence, birth date and time of baby, location, phone number and email. The information can be sent to [email protected]
Sidney Daily News
Boys basketball: Fort Loramie’s MLK classic features local, statewide hoops talent
Undefeated Division II Lexington and unbeaten D-III Findlay Liberty-Benton boys teams, which had combined for 21 victories heading into play this weekend, spotlight the varsity basketball programs represented in the Martin Luther King Classic at Fort Loramie High School on Sunday, January 15. The event tips off at 12 p.m....
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St. Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee. SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Republicans seek censure of representatives
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Central Committee is seeking censure on the 22 Republians who voted with Democrats during the election for the Ohio House of Representatives speaker. In a letter sent to fellow Ohio Republicans, Dan Cecil, chairman, Shelby County Republican Party, wrote, “The Shelby County Republican...
Sidney Daily News
Recent birth
BOTKINS — Nathan and Whitney Behr recently welcomed their daughter Hattie Jane Behr to the world on Dec. 30, 2022, at 9:07 a.m. at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney. Hattie was born weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long. She was welcomed home by her...
Sidney Daily News
A friendly game
Peter Matzig, left, plays a game of ping pong with his friend Diann Nussbaum, both of Sidney, at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Friday, Jan 13. The duo plays three times a week. They don’t keep score to keep things casual.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-11:09 a.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the 700 block of North West Avenue. -8:55 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Redmond Road in Russia. -8:24 to 8:28 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to three drug offenses in the 1000 block...
Sidney Daily News
Friday basketball roundup: Vordemark’s big night not enough for Sidney against Piqua
SIDNEY — A bad second quarter cost Sidney in a 68-48 loss to rival Piqua in a Miami Valley League game on Friday. The Indians (10-2, 8-2 MVL Miami Division) finished the first quarter on a 5-1 run to take an 19-15 lead, then dominated the second quarter with an 18-6 scoring edge to take a 37-21 halftime lead.
Sidney Daily News
Girls basketball: Sidney picks up first win in busy stretch
SIDNEY — Miami Valley League wins keep coming with ease for Sidney. This weekend, the squad is hoping to earn a nonconference win in addition to an MVL win. The Yellow Jackets scored the first 27 points and dominated archrival Piqua 49-10 in an MVL win on Wednesday. Jordan Scully made a basket in the final seconds of the second quarter to push the margin to 35 points and ensure the second half would start with a running clock.
Sidney Daily News
Thursday basketball roundup: Lehman Catholic, Riverside lose TRC games
CASSTOWN — Lehman Catholic couldn’t keep up with Miami East and lost a Three Rivers Conference girls basketball game 48-18 on Thursday. Lehman dropped to 2-12 overall and 0-9 in TRC play with the loss. Miami East led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter, 22-11 at...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-10:33 p.m.: warrant. Thomas Lee Hicks, 48, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant. -7:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road. -4:24 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Court Street.
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Stability is an understatement for Anna ADs
Earlier this week, current Anna schools Superintendent Andy Bixler confirmed that soon-to-retire athletic director Mike Muehlfeld was extended his first AD contract in the spring of 1987, following Bob Anderson’s 31 year tenure. Muehlfeld has gone on to outdistance his fellow former Rocket basketball coach with 36 years of...
