WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County will commemorate 175 years on Feb. 14. To celebrate, the Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will hold a “First Baby” contest. The first child born on Feb. 14 on or after 12:01 a.m. will win a gift basket. Parents of the child must be current residents of Auglaize County. In order to apply, participants must submit their names, residence, birth date and time of baby, location, phone number and email. The information can be sent to [email protected]

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO