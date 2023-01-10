ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodward Hires Moss as Human Resources Director

Spokane, Washington
 4 days ago
Brian Coddington, Communications Director, 509.625.6740

Mayor Nadine Woodward hired an experienced private and public sector human resources and labor relations executive to lead the City’s human resources department.

David Moss will start with the City in February and join Woodward’s Cabinet. The City Council unanimously confirmed his appointment tonight.

“David brings extensive human resources leadership expertise that includes a mix of public and private experience,” Woodward said. “His background and ideas based on those experiences will be a great addition to our team.”

Moss most recently worked for Smithfield Foods in Virginia where he oversaw human resources needs for 19,000 employees in 23 states as the company’s senior director of human relations and labor relations. His responsibilities included oversight of human resources integration efforts in support of mergers and acquisitions, work with business units to help sustain and increase employee performance, and oversight of negotiating and administration of collective bargaining agreements.

Prior to joining Smithfield Foods, Moss served as deputy chief of human resources for the New Jersey Transit Authority where he oversaw people functions, culture, structure, and policies. His responsibilities included employee relations, recruitment, and retention, labor management, organizational development, training, and workforce diversity.

Moss also served as vice president of human resources for Performance Food Group, regional human relations and labor relations director for Bimbo Bakeries USA, senior human resources manager for Ports America, Inc., and regional director of human resources for Conrad Logistics.

Mike Piccolo, who has been serving as interim human resources director, will return to regular role as an assistant city attorney.

