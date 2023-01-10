ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Woman says man threatened to kill her with fentanyl

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man was arrested in Austintown after police say he threatened to kill a woman with fentanyl.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a restaurant on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown on reports of a domestic situation.

Prosecutors ask to revoke bail of man arrested over weekend on gun charge

When officers arrived, they talked to a 37-year-old woman who said that an 18-year-old man threatened her when she refused to buy him marijuana, according to a police report.

The woman said the man told her he would “smash her face in ” and kill her with fentanyl in her sleep. The woman said the man also hit her in the arm.

The woman said she recorded the altercation and showed it to police.

The woman said she was not injured in the incident but feared the suspect would kill someone, the report stated.

Cameron Rosales, 18, is charged with domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and bond was set at $2,500. He is also not to have any contact with the victim. A pretrial is scheduled for Feb. 6.

