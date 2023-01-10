Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
CEDC and CCC Board Approves Funds for Lake Coleman Improvements, Elects Board Officers
The Board of Directors of the Type A Coleman Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) and Type B Coleman Community Coalition (CCC)met Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 for a regular meeting. The Board elected officers and all incumbent officers were re-elected in their respective positions. They are: Joseph Haynes, President; Larry Robinson,...
colemantoday.com
Coleman County Stock Show In Progress
The Coleman County Jr Livestock Show is taking place today and tomorrow. Payton Garrett exhibited the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Goat, and also won Senior Showmanship. She is shown with her parents and brother. Coleman Today will publish full results of the stock show later this weekend, as well as photo galleries.
colemantoday.com
Billie Marie Merryman, 93
Billie Marie Merryman, age 93, of Abilene, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
colemantoday.com
Deborah Fowler, 73
Deborah Fowler, age 73, of Coleman, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
2 minors ejected, 1 trapped and unresponsive in Brown County UTV crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two minors were ejected, including one who was trapped and unresponsive, during a UTV crash in Brown County Friday. The crash happened on private property off the 19000 block of Hwy 279 around 8:30 p.m. Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials report two juveniles were ejected during the crash and one […]
colemantoday.com
Sue Cullins, 70
Sue Cullins, age 70, of Coleman, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Coleman County Medical Center. Her family will host a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. The service will start at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Brother Jeff Dean, pastor of North Coleman Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home.
colemantoday.com
Arnold Lefevere, 80
Arnold Lefevere, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice. The family will host a time of visitation and fellowship from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Family and friends are invited...
colemantoday.com
JH Bluekatts Win Big Thursday Night
The Junior High Bluekatts hosted Winters Thursday night, getting two big victories. The 8th grade won 42-6 and the 7th grade 18-2. Congratulations Bluekatts!. The JH girls' next game is IN Miles on Thursday, January 19th with games beginning at 5:00pm. Scoring for Thursday's games against Winters was as follows:
colemantoday.com
Coleman vs Bangs - BIG District Games TONIGHT
YES, they are BIG games, as always with Bangs! The Boys district opener is BIG for them to get started on a good note beating the Dragons. The Girls want to keep their winning streak alive and be 3-0 after a victory on the Lady Dragons' floor. SO, that means the BLUE needs our show of support Friday - wear YOUR BLUE, travel the short distance to Bangs and cheer on our CHS basketball teams! Both girls and boys are fantastic defensive teams and it's SO much fun to watch the fast-paced play! IF you can't make it to the game, remember both Varsity games will be live-streamed on KOXE.com or the KOXE app with Randy Turner doing the play-by-play. (JV Girls begin at 4:00, JV boys 5:15, V Girls, 6:30, V Boys, 8:00)
Comments / 1