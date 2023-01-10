In August of 1965, the executives at Ford Motor Company announced they were adding a new pony to Ford's lineup to complement the Ford Mustang. Contrary to popular belief, it was not another muscle car, but an off-road vehicle designed to drive on any terrain or in any weather. The excitement over the announcement cannot even be described, but the one thing that was for sure is that the late, great Ford performance superstar Bill Stroppe took full advantage of it. Stroppe and his team began building and racing modified Broncos for off-road racing, dominating the circuits in the early '70s. Because of this achievement, and the recognition of the part that the Bronco had to play in its success, Ford approached Stroppe to modify some factory Broncos to add more appeal to the showroom floors. The Ford Baja Bronco was produced and offered on the market to satisfy the needs of true off-road warriors. Here's what we know about this amazing machine and gain a new appreciation for one of the greatest off-road masters from the past.

1 DAY AGO