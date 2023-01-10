Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Motul Has Turned A Three-Row Luxury SUV Into A Massive Off-Road Conqueror
Known perhaps more for its luxury than off-roading capability, the Jeep Wagoneer received a custom Dakar treatment from the French lubrication specialist Motul, which turned the three-row SUV into a dirt-seeking beast. With 2023 marking the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally, Motul decided to commemorate their relationship with the race through a special build. The custom Wagoneer epitomizes the famous race by overhauling the Wagoneer with various upgrades rivaling some cars competing in the Dakar Rally. The Wagoneer is a unique model within Jeep's lineup thanks to its large size, but it’s not the first Jeep you’d think about when it comes to off-roading considering its upscale appointments and three-rows of seating. But Motul's upgrades give it the kit it needs to handle all terrains.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Sport Bikes Are Better Than Cruisers
Before getting started, it is important to recognize that cruisers have their place in the motorcycle world. For some people, they are the ideal bike. This isn't to say that sport bikes are better than cruisers in every way, so everyone should ride one. Instead, it is about recognizing what sportbikes do better than cruisers. Some people want a bike that can meet specific needs. If those needs align with what a sportbike offers, then it is the ideal bike for them. So without further ado, these are the 10 reasons why sport bikes are better than cruisers.
Top Speed
The BMW Z3 Coupe Was Also Known As The "Clown Shoe"
There are few automotive body styles that truly polarize the public. Most styles are coupe, sedan, SUV, and so on, which are all norms in the automotive market. While some body styles, such as the wagon, may not be popular in some markets prove necessary in others. However, the Shooting Brake or two-door wagon is a love it or hate it style, and BMW famously developed and mass-produced one as the Z Coupe. Now, these cars have gained a cult following for their rarity and how good they are to drive for enthusiasts, and one has come up for sale in very good condition.
Top Speed
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Is Getting A More Powerful Variant
Minivans are mostly a thing of the past with dwindling sales as more and more people switch to SUVs. Sure, there is the whole VanLife movement, but that is mostly specific to full-size vans like old Chevy models and Ford Transits. Nowadays if you have a larger family or occasionally need to haul excessive amounts of people, you ditch the perceived dorky and outdated-appearing Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna and get a full-size, three-row SUV. However, there could be another minivan that could survive the onslaught. The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz is looking to cash in using its grandfather's likeness, but not its performance, as Volkswagen has hinted that a hot I.D. Buzz is coming as well.
Top Speed
10 Motorcycles With Cruise Control
If you know how to drive a car, then you probably already know what cruise control is. You get up to your desired speed, set the cruise control, and allow the vehicle to do the work. There’s no need to step on the gas. It makes cruising more enjoyable by reducing the work and helping you achieve better gas mileage. What if you could have these benefits on your motorcycle? With some modern motorcycles, you can. These bikes come ready for cruising and long-distance riding on the highway thanks to cruise control being included as a standard feature. Try it for yourself with these 10 motorcycles.
Top Speed
Mazda's New Rotary Engine Isn't Coming To The U.S.
When Mazda finally laid the RX-8 to rest over ten years ago, testers and fans alike were sad. After all, the model quietly ended the journey of the rotary engine in a mass-produced vehicle. While Mazda continued to raise hopes, the future of the rotary engine remained quiet for a long time. Just under a year ago, Mazda finally confirmed its return, causing eyes to light up not only among the brand's own fans. With the official presentation of the Mazda MX-30 R-EV with rotary piston range extender, however, Mazda is now likely to cause heads to droop. That's because the rotary engine looks likely to remain off-limits to the North American market and only sold in Europe.
Top Speed
We Just Fixed Everything That's Wrong With The Mercedes EQS
The 2022 Mercedes EQS is the flagship model in the brand’s EV lineup. The all-electric equivalent to the S-Class shows a very different approach to the full-size, executive sedan from what we have seen from the company so far. Although the AMG division is known to churn out some of the craziest models, Mercedes has always been a bit more about luxury compared to, let’s say, Porsche and Audi. This can perfectly be observed when comparing the Mercedes EQS to the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT, both of which are a lot more hunkered down. With that said, TopSpeed recently teamed up with a digital designer that goes by Bimble Designs who helped us envision the EQS as a proper competitor to Porsche and Audi’s high-performance, EV offerings.
Top Speed
The Dodge Charger 392, Mercedes-AMG CLS53, And Kia Stinger GT Race In A Battle Of Sport Sedans
The drag strip is set alight with by powerful sedans capable of executing the school run and switching into a noisy lunatic at any moment in the latest video from Sam CarLegion. The team from the channel line up three of the most affordable but still potent sporty sedans, the Dodge Charger 329, Kia Stinger GT, and Mercedes-AMG CLS53, powered by rowdy V-8, V-6 and inline-six engines and pit them head-to-head in a spicy series of races to reveal who is best. These menacing sedans show their attributes to in a back-and-forth competition and burn lots of rubber in the process as the video aims to find the benchmark for the affordable-but-athletic sedan segment.
Top Speed
The Current Chevy Blazer Could Have Been A True Off-Roader Like Its Predecessor
When Chevy announced the return of the Blazer to the market, people were more than just excited. Ford had announced the return of the legendary Bronco, Jeep had stated the Wagoneer would return and the Gladiator would be built, and it looked as if Chevy was going to debut an all-new off-road truck to compete and live up to the K5 Blazer’s legacy. However, when the car finally debuted, it was little more than an aggressively-dressed, slightly smaller Traverse or Equinox SUV. Designed for the school run, it made sense why buyers were upset. However, it seems Chevy even toyed with the idea of making an off-road behemoth before changing their minds.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Honda Civic Type R Is The Hottest Hatch Currently On Sale
Announced for the first time in September 1997, the Honda Civic Type R has become an icon in its segment. Lighter and stiffer than the standard Civic, with a more powerful engine and improved driving dynamics, the Type R has very easily conquered the hearts of many enthusiasts. Launched in early 2022, the new generation Type R brings a lot of improvements when compared to the other generations and has been simply described as the "most powerful Civic Type R ever." The question is: is it also better than its predecessor, the 2021 Honda Civic Type R?
Top Speed
Special Edition Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Roadster Is An F1 Homage
Mercedes decided to commemorate the end of its, let’s be honest, not so great, 2022 Formula One Season. And what better way to do it than to release a limited edition of their most recognizable sports car, the mighty SL. This Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4Matic+ Motorsport Collectors Edition (that’s a mouthful) will be made in only 100 units. According to Mercedes, this SL is supposed to resemble their Formula One W12 E Performance racing car with an F1-inspired livery with other upgrades to distinguish it from the SL crowd.
Top Speed
Here's Why The World Needs A Manual Lexus IS-F
Engineers and enthusiasts alike have been on a mission to save the manuals for some time now. The dwindling options available had us thinking about which cars would be a good match for a modern manual transmission. The team at Lexus is on the brink of something with a ton of potential. Lexus very cleverly restrained from calling its V-8-powered sedan an IS-F. Instead, it’s been given the more traditional alphanumeric name of IS500. This leaves room for a more engaging, full-blown F product. The IS 500 is missing some key F hardware components, and thus it is labeled an “F Sport Performance” model. This is Lexus’ golden opportunity to add those components back in and make an IS-F really shine with a manual transmission thrown into the mix.
Top Speed
TRD’s Performance Parts And Body Kit Elevate The GR86 To Another Level
The Toyota GR86 is a handsome little sports car that will give you ample driving pleasure with a cost of just $28,000. Apart from its lively performance, the GR86 is a charmer, especially in that Track Bred color. However, Toyota thinks adding some visual flair throughout its sports car and minor performance upgrades will make things even better. Just as the Tokyo Auto Salon nears, Toyota Racing Development dropped a bunch of aftermarket parts for the GR86.
Top Speed
10 Forgotten Traits Of The Ford Baja Bronco
In August of 1965, the executives at Ford Motor Company announced they were adding a new pony to Ford's lineup to complement the Ford Mustang. Contrary to popular belief, it was not another muscle car, but an off-road vehicle designed to drive on any terrain or in any weather. The excitement over the announcement cannot even be described, but the one thing that was for sure is that the late, great Ford performance superstar Bill Stroppe took full advantage of it. Stroppe and his team began building and racing modified Broncos for off-road racing, dominating the circuits in the early '70s. Because of this achievement, and the recognition of the part that the Bronco had to play in its success, Ford approached Stroppe to modify some factory Broncos to add more appeal to the showroom floors. The Ford Baja Bronco was produced and offered on the market to satisfy the needs of true off-road warriors. Here's what we know about this amazing machine and gain a new appreciation for one of the greatest off-road masters from the past.
Top Speed
Watch How Fast The 1,020 HP Tesla Model X Plaid Can Go On The Autobahn
The Tesla Model X's impact on the market led nearly all automakers to release at least one electric SUV. While a lot of them are brimming with technology, we certainly don’t have any SUV that could be as quick as the Model X Plaid. Since it arrived in 2021, the Tesla Model X Plaid has dominated the electric SUV world with its staggering performance. A mass-produced SUV with power figures north of 1,000 horsepower, such as the Model X Plaid, is undeniably brilliant if you want both a practical and compelling vehicle for your family. However, if you're going to test how fast the Model X Plaid is, you must do it on U.S. Route 50 in Nevada, which wouldn’t be a practical choice. To give you a perspective of how fast Tesla’s most powerful SUV is, AutoTopNL brings a high-speed Autobahn drive video, where it can go flat out and achieve its 163 mph top speed.
Top Speed
Sportier, Faired Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Spotted In The Flesh
The Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 turned five years old in 2023, and they have yet to receive a notable update since their debut. Finally, however, it looks like Royal Enfield is on course to make amends as a new faired version of the Continental GT 650 has been spied testing on RE’s home turf. This news comes just months after Royal Enfield’s investor presentation showed a cafe-racer silhouette listed as a "variant" of the Continental GT.
Top Speed
Mercedes Moves To Make Its EV Lineup Less Confusing
When BMW launched its "i" sub-brand to differentiate its i3 and i8 electric models from the rest of the brand portfolio, this step could be described as very sensible. At the beginning of the decade, electric models were still truly exotic and therefore required a real differentiation from the usual models with combustion engines. In addition, the term "i" seems to be quite catchy for innovation, which is why BMW is likely to continue with it in the future. Mercedes also tried to follow a similar path with its EQ sub-brand, which was founded in 2016. However, this sub-brand concept never really took off for a variety of reasons, which is why Mercedes could say goodbye to its EQ label again in just under two years, according to media reports.
Top Speed
The R35 Nissan GT-R Finally Receives Some Notable Updates
The Nissan GT-R is a dinosaur in the supercar segment. The current R35 generation was introduced in 2007, and Nissan seemingly has been staunchly opposed to introducing a new, R36 generation even as the current gen is now entering its 16th year of production. However, there is a bit of good news for the GT-R faithful. Nissan unveiled the 2024 GT-R at the Tokyo Auto Salon sporting some notable styling and performance enhancements, and two special edition models will be offered.
Top Speed
2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV Review: A Compact SUV With Big Capability
The Chevy Trailblazer is a competent compact SUV that’s built to take your everyday life with ease. This pint-sized off-roader isn’t ready to take on the toughest trails or win any drag races, but it strikes a perfect middle ground as a great daily driver with style. Thanks to its practical SUV shape, fuel-efficient engine, and expressive styling; the affordable Trail Blazer proves that you don’t need a lot of money to own a well-rounded SUV.
Top Speed
Watch the C8 Corvette Z06 Dominate A Race Track, A Porsche GT3 RS, And A Viper
The long-awaited Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 is finally making its way to owners after years of hype and patience, and now that the C8 Z06 is out to play, the videos from the track prove it was well worth the wait. In the latest video by Speed Phenom on YouTube we watch as the C8 Z06 takes on Buttonwillow Raceway Park in Southern California. In the video, the C8 Z06 goes toe-to-toe with a Viper, an M3, and several Porsches, including the legendary GT3 RS, as they make their way around an open track event.
