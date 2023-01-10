Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
Future Nebraska volleyball players are player of the year in Michigan, South Dakota
Nebraska volleyball players Harper Murray from Michigan and Bergen Reilly from South Dakota were each chosen as the Gatorade player of the year for high school volleyball for their respective states. Both Murray and Reilly will join the Huskers later this month for second-semester classes and to practice with the...
1011now.com
New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) Matt Rhule, Trev Alberts, and Tom Osborne are among those in attendance at the Outland Trophy Banquet. Nebraska WBB vs. Penn St. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST. Highlights from Nebraska's 80-51...
KETV.com
Papio South's Lauren Medeck named Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year
CHICAGO — Gatorade today announced Lauren Medeck of Papillion-La Vista South High School as the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year. Medeck is the sixth Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Papillion-La Vista South High School. The 6-foot junior outside hitter led...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
News Channel Nebraska
agupdate.com
Tar spot preventable by being proactive
Farmers in the Midwest may be reciting Lady Macbeth’s famous monologue as they scout their cornfields: “Out, damned spot! Out, I say!”. The spot farmers will curse? Tar spot. This fungal disease was first discovered in the Midwest in 2015 and in Nebraska in October 2021. “Tar spot...
tsln.com
Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal
Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska American Legion department commander and other members censured
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The American Legion in Nebraska has issued a public censure against its acting department commander and other members. The decision came late Friday morning at the Nebraska American Legion's mid-winter conference. It comes after department commander Don Suchy and other Legion officers attended a pardon board meeting in September of 2022.
knopnews2.com
Imperial woman turns 100
While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.
1011now.com
Nebraska Lottery benefits state programs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly 25 cents of every dollar Nebraskans spend on lottery tickets end up funding programs that benefit the whole state. It turns out the past year has been one of the best ever for the Nebraska Lottery. And ticket sales have generated millions of dollars--supporting the environment, education, the Nebraska State Fair and compulsive gamblers’ assistance.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced
NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
doniphanherald.com
Bill targets school library books and critical race theory in Nebraska classrooms
Nebraska school districts would be required to make learning materials available for public inspection and create a process for parents to object to books in the school library under a bill introduced at the Legislature on Thursday. The Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act (LB374) from Sen. Dave...
WOWT
Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing
NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the […] The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska has a waiting period before felons can vote, here’s what that means
The ACLU handout sent out en masse prior to the 2022 general election in Nebraska came with a simple message to encourage previously incarcerated people to check their voting eligibility. “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS”. With ballot initiatives impacting voter ID and the minimum wage, Nebraskans were given the opportunity to voice...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen picks Nebraska’s US senator; one Republican says, ‘It smells bad’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to announce former Sen. Ben Sasse’s replacement Thursday morning. UPDATE: Pillen picks former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill vacant Senate seat. We’ve known from the start that former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was in the running, and earlier...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather hits the Panhandle again
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – It didn’t take long for winter weather to return to the Nebraska Panhandle. Five counties in far far western edge of the Panhandle remain under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. MST Wednesday night. Besides locations like Scottsbluff and surrounding communities, areas in Wyoming...
KETV.com
Rule changes at Nebraska Legislature: 'Citizens have a very active role'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraskans traveled a long way to testify 57 proposed rule changes at the Unicameral. State senators suggest rule changes every two years. The legislature's rule committee listened to dozens who support and oppose a variety of changes, including media access during executive sessions, secret ballots, and concealed carry.
