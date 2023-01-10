ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

1011now.com

New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska

High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) Matt Rhule, Trev Alberts, and Tom Osborne are among those in attendance at the Outland Trophy Banquet. Nebraska WBB vs. Penn St. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST. Highlights from Nebraska's 80-51...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
LINCOLN, NE
agupdate.com

Tar spot preventable by being proactive

Farmers in the Midwest may be reciting Lady Macbeth’s famous monologue as they scout their cornfields: “Out, damned spot! Out, I say!”. The spot farmers will curse? Tar spot. This fungal disease was first discovered in the Midwest in 2015 and in Nebraska in October 2021. “Tar spot...
NEBRASKA STATE
tsln.com

Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal

Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska American Legion department commander and other members censured

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The American Legion in Nebraska has issued a public censure against its acting department commander and other members. The decision came late Friday morning at the Nebraska American Legion's mid-winter conference. It comes after department commander Don Suchy and other Legion officers attended a pardon board meeting in September of 2022.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Imperial woman turns 100

While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.
IMPERIAL, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Lottery benefits state programs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly 25 cents of every dollar Nebraskans spend on lottery tickets end up funding programs that benefit the whole state. It turns out the past year has been one of the best ever for the Nebraska Lottery. And ticket sales have generated millions of dollars--supporting the environment, education, the Nebraska State Fair and compulsive gamblers’ assistance.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced

NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing

NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the […] The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NORFOLK, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraska has a waiting period before felons can vote, here’s what that means

The ACLU handout sent out en masse prior to the 2022 general election in Nebraska came with a simple message to encourage previously incarcerated people to check their voting eligibility. “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS”. With ballot initiatives impacting voter ID and the minimum wage, Nebraskans were given the opportunity to voice...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather hits the Panhandle again

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – It didn’t take long for winter weather to return to the Nebraska Panhandle. Five counties in far far western edge of the Panhandle remain under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. MST Wednesday night. Besides locations like Scottsbluff and surrounding communities, areas in Wyoming...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
KETV.com

Rule changes at Nebraska Legislature: 'Citizens have a very active role'

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraskans traveled a long way to testify 57 proposed rule changes at the Unicameral. State senators suggest rule changes every two years. The legislature's rule committee listened to dozens who support and oppose a variety of changes, including media access during executive sessions, secret ballots, and concealed carry.
NEBRASKA STATE

