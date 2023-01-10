Read full article on original website
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This is New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome-looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
Sought-After Hudson Valley Spot Temporarily Closes Suddenly
Many residents have been wondering what's going on. There are so many beautiful locations here in the Hudson Valley, but a few really stand out and are favorites among the residents. One popular location recently announced that they will be temporarily closing their doors for a little bit of time...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York School Bus Near Church
Some residents believe Hudson Valley officials need to do better to protect residents. On Friday, Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., there was a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus in Ulster County. Woman Fatally Hit By School Bus In Ulster County, New York. A Kingston City School...
New Exciting Raw Bar Restaurant Opens In Hudson Valley
Fans of the original Bruynswick Inn Restaurant, I am sure were sad when they found out late last year that the restaurant was up for sale. The last dinner served there according to their Facebook page was served on December 8th, 2022. Comments left behind on the page wished the old owners good luck.
Popular German Restaurant for Sale in the Hudson Valley
Lately, it seems that all my favorite restaurants are changing hands. Just about once a month or so I discover that another restaurant I have enjoyed for years is ready to have someone new take over the day-to-day. Of course, the funny part is when I think about it for...
Did You Know, Monticello New York is The Bagel Capital of the World?
January 15th is National Bagel Day, but guess what? Every day is National Bagel Day in the Hudson Valley. You're probably asking yourself "but, why!?" Because the Bagel capital of THE WORLD (yes, that's right the world) is located in Sullivan County. Monticello, New York: Bagel Capital of The World.
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City man "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New...
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
Hudson Valley Walkers Warned of Terrifying Danger in Local Towns
If you've ever wondered if it's safe to walk over metal doors on the sidewalk, a photo recently released by a local fire department will make you steer clear. A Google search of "sidewalk cellar doors" won't result in information about them. Instead, you will find a long list of law firms willing to represent you if you fall through one.
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY
Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Kingston Location
A Hudson Valley location is among a new batch of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. A total of 62 newly listed stores will close, the company said this week, including a store located in Ulster County, on 1187 Ulster Ave. in Kingston. This...
COVID Vaccine POD Makes Getting Boosted Easy Hudson Valley
Hopefully, you aren't one of the many people who came down with a germ after your holiday entertaining. Unfortunately, there are still plenty of viruses, bugs, and germs to be shared just about everywhere you go this winter. Do your best to stay healthy. I find if I get enough...
Grads Assist Netflix with Film at West Point, New York
You may not have heard so I wanted to be sure I shared the news that there is a great murder mystery movie now available on Netflix that was filmed at West Point with the help of some Cadet Alumni. The Pale Blue Eye is a fictional murder mystery that...
$5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Brewster, New York
The scratch-off ticket was the last ticket in circulation to have the top prize of $5 million. The new year has started in an unbelievable way for one man from Westchester county as he has claimed one of the biggest jackpot prizes you can win on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Great Pizza Debate: Is the Tip of a Slice of Pizza the Top or Bottom?
It's a question that has the Hudson Valley screaming at each other!!!. No matter how big or small your family is at one time or another a family argument has broken out. The fights can be about anything, politics, celebrities, the family budget, the list of things families argue about goes on and on. When those types of arguments start most of us like to win them and will do just about anything to do it...LOL! One Hudson Valley family has shared their most recent fight with us hoping that we might help end it.
New York State Officials Find Human Fetus In Hudson Valley
Help is needed after workers in the Hudson Valley made a gruesome discovery in a sewer. An investigation is underway after a discarded 18-week-old human fetus was found in a sewer in the Lower Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow...
