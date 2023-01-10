Read full article on original website
Bondora Reports Highest Loan Originations, Investment Figures for December 2022
The team at Bondora notes that 2022 ended strong “with impressive numbers across [their] portfolios.”. December reportedly had “the highest loan originations and investment figures, over €1M in recoveries, and more.”. In December, 1,500 new investors joined Bondora. Investors have “earned more than €88M in returns on...
UK Digital Asset Protection Firm Coincover Appoints Katharine Wooller as Business Unit Director
Coincover – the digital asset protection technology company – announces the appointment of Katharine Wooller as Business Unit Director, bolstering the firm’s profile with her extensive expertise. The news concludes a year of steady growth for the company, “just months after Coincover launched its new staking technology...
Boom. SEC Files Charges Against BOTH Gemini and Genesis for Sale of Unregistered Securities in Earn Program
The ongoing virtual fisticuffs between Gemini and Genesis – a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), just took a dramatic twist as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against both Gemini and Genesis pertaining to the Gemini Earn program and the sale of unregistered securities. Gemini...
Weltio Introduces Wealth Management Platform for Latin Americans with Alpaca Broker API
Weltio has launched a wealth management platform for Latin Americans with Alpaca Broker API. Weltio is a technology wealth management platform that “offers Latin American investors the opportunity to invest in U.S. stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.”. Weltio, was founded in September 2021 by David Abusaid and George Marvin, who...
iCapital, an Alternative Online Investment Provider, Boosts Employee Count by 100
ICapital has announced that it will hire 100 employees for the company’s offices in New York, Greenwich, and Lisbon. Capital touted that it is bucking the layoff trend. Capital said the increasing number of employees is due to growing demand from high-net-worth investors seeking alternative investments like private firms, hedge fund offerings and more.
Sam Bankman-Fried Posts FTX Pre-Mortem, Claims if Given More Time, All Would Have Been Fine
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX – once one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world and now in the midst of bankruptcy, has taken to Substack to pleed his case. Bankman-Fried, now effectively under house arrest, claims that if he had waited a few weeks, everything would have been fine, and customers would have been made whole – as he had received billions in offers of new capital.
London based Fintech Detected Finalizes £2.5M Round
KYB (Know Your Business process) is “notoriously” slow, manual, and unfit for purpose. However, Detected creates “a detailed and accurate profile of any business in the world.” It supplements this “with information that can be added by the business that is being onboarded in a white-labeled onboarding flow.”
Latin America: Bitso First to Offer Circle’s Digital Euro
Bitso has become the first digital asset exchange to offer Circle’s Euro-based stablecoin, according to a note from the firm. This means customers may now choose to transact in either US dollars or Euros by leveraging Circle’s digital currency. Bitso offers services in various Latin American countries and...
BNP Paribas, SimCorp to Offer Connected Banking, Insurance Accounting Solution
The Securities Services business of BNP Paribas, a global multi-asset servicing specialist with EUR 10.8 trillion in assets under custody and EUR 2.3 trillion in assets under administration, has expanded its strategic partnership with SimCorp, a provider of SaaS investment management solutions, in order “to offer insurance accounting and reporting solutions integrated with its custodian and banking services.”
Seedrs Publishes a Report Outlining Sector Investments: Climatetech is Big
one of the largest securities crowdfunding platforms in the world after it combined with Republic, has published a report on investment activity on its platform. The Republic deal closed during Q4, and Seedrs is now poised to provide investment opportunities across Europe, under ECSPR [European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation], as well as globally alongside Republic – which is not just in the US but in Asia. Towards the end of 2022, Seeders reported that it had topped £2 billion in securities offerings across 1722 different deals. That number has now moved higher, topping £2.2 billion for 1800+ securities offerings. The report indicates that more than £500 million in funding was raised via the platform for 324 securities offerings.
Kiavi Closes $158M Revolving Securitization of Residential Transition Loans
Kiavi, a provider of financing to real estate investors (REIs), announced it closed an approximately $158 million, 12-month-term revolving securitization of unrated residential transition loans (RTL). This is the eleventh broadly syndicated securitization transaction by Kiavi “under its LHOME shelf since it began its securitization program in 2019, and brings...
Jack Tan, Co-founder of WOO Network, Shares Insights on Crypto, Bitcoin Price Decline, Outlook for 2023
The year 2022 was by far the most “eventful” year for the crypto market, according to Jack Tan, the Co-founder of WOO Network. According to Jack Tan of the WOO Network, the industry that has been struggling for years to get mass adoption “took back-to-back beatings from multiple crashes caused by hacks, poor risk management, and fraud by many of the industry’s largest players.”
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Firm Kyckr
Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White “through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd.”. Kyckr provides companies “with real-time access to aggregated...
LatAm Fintech EBANX Appoints Fabio Scopeta to Lead Product and Tech Divisions
EBANX, a payments fintech helping global companies grow in Latin America and other world regions, announced the appointment of Fabio Scopeta as its new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), “to lead EBANX’s Product and Technology divisions globally.”. With more than 25 years of experience, he will focus...
Financial Services Provider Apex Group Enhances Tech Offering with PFS Acquisition
Apex Group Ltd., a global financial services provider, announced the acquisition of Pacific Fund Systems (PFS), a global fund administration software business, from co-founders and Pollen Street Capital. This acquisition “follows Apex Group’s longstanding partnership with PFS through the use of PFS-PAXUS and will expand use of the technology platform...
European Financing Platform Debitum Reports Steady Performance for December 2022
The team at Debitum notes that the last month of 2022 “has brought positive and growing results for Debitum platform.”. In December 2022, Debitum Asset-Backed Security offer “increased to 12 – TRIPLE DRAGON had 25 underlying assets in 5 ABSs, FLEXIDEA had 2 ABSs with 10 business loans, and EVERGREEN CAPITAL rocketed up 81 underlying assets in 5 ABSs.”
Swedish FSA Grants Binance Seventh Regulatory Approval in European Union
Binance is pleased to announce that Binance Nordics AB has been “granted registration as a financial institution for management and trading in virtual currency by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Swedish FSA).”. This follows months of “constructive engagement” with the regulator. Binance Nordics AB reportedly “holds registration number 66822.”...
tZERO Appoints William Andreozzi as New Chief Technology Officer
TZERO is pleased to announce the appointment of William Andreozzi as the new Chief Technology Officer. William brings “a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of digital asset trading and blockchain technology to the company.”. With over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, William has...
Bison Bank Announces New Subsidiary – Bison Digital Assets
Bison Bank, a bank licensed by the Banco de Portugal, has announced a new subsidiary – Bison Digital Assets. The bank states that this is the first virtual asset service provider (VASP) in Portugal operated by a regulated bank. Bison Digital Assets aims to provide a reliable means for...
LendingClub Slashes Workforce by 14% as Economy Stumbles
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) has become the latest Fintech to cut costs and reduce employee headcount. According to an SEC filing and release, Lending Club will slash its workforce by 14% or 225 employees while reducing costs and incorporating a reorganization plan. LendingClub said the move was due to a need to “align its operations to reduced marketplace revenue following the Federal Reserve’s historic pace of interest rate increases.” This statement alludes to the rapidly slowing economy and a drop in demand for credit provided by the firm.
