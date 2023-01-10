Read full article on original website
hawaiibusiness.com
Alexander & Baldwin Is Now “100% Focused on Commercial Real Estate”
Alexander & Baldwin was founded in 1870 and was one of Hawai‘i’s Big Five companies during the sugar cane era. Today, the publicly traded company is focusing more and more on its commercial real estate properties. I interviewed Christopher Benjamin, its president and CEO, about the company’s recent...
honolulumagazine.com
Mindblown: Da Only-in-Hawai‘i Loco Moco Burger at Wahlburgers
Mindblown uncovers unexpected finds in unexpected places—dishes so good, they tweak our perspective. My friend Joy of Crafting, aka OC16 TV’s Joy Shimabukuro, went Hawai‘i Island for visit and came back talking about dis popular ting in Hilo called one Gravy Burger. “Wot dat?” I wen ask....
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
bigislandnow.com
Merrie Monarch Festival celebrating 60 years of Hula and Hawaiian culture
After three years of turmoil due to the pandemic, the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo will be back in all its glory in 2023 to celebrate its 60th anniversary of showcasing hula and Hawaiian culture — and the world can’t wait. The festival runs from April 9 to...
Banyan Tree Wasp Infestation Highlights Urban Decay In Hilo Waterfront
HILO, Hawaii Island — An iconic section of Hawaii island is slowly dying and with it, an important piece of the state’s history. Invasive wasps coupled with government bureaucracy and complex social ills have contributed to the degeneration of Banyan Drive, one of Hawaii’s most famous roadways.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of Kraken variant in Hawaii through wastewater testing
Economists say many other factors are at play in keeping food prices high. Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 20
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. Note: There will be no lane closures on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave. Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday. Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Perfect storm’ of drought and infestations leave Kona coffee farms reeling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - They’re calling it “farmageddon.”. Kona coffee farmers are grappling with crop loss on a scale they’re never seen ― and some are facing closure. “It was really the worst case scenario for our growers,” said Suzanne Shriner, CEO of Lions Gate Farms and...
KHON2
Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Be Crowned Live on KHON2
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Miss Hawaii USA 2023 pageant will be broadcasted on KHON2, Sunday, January 15th at 7:30PM. The Miss Hawaii organization is getting ready to crown the next Miss Hawaii USA at its 2023 pageant. “I had a great run as Miss Hawaii USA 2022. Everyone on...
matadornetwork.com
Everything To Know About Hiking Hawaii’s Awa Awapuhi Trail
Hawaii’s Awa awapuhi Trail is an incredible experience for anyone lucky enough to have a day to spend hiking in Hawaii. The trail is in Koke’e State Park on the island of Kauai and is a moderately-challenging hike with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. If you’re planning...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save the wood used in guitars
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Authorities seek suspect accused of sexual assault in waters off Waikiki. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities are asking the public for help...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian leaders hope Molokai deal triggers return of additional military lands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Air Force is returning 363 acres of land on Molokai to Hawaiian Home Lands. Gov. Josh Green announced the deal Friday at a news conference, and officials said remediation has been conducted to remote facilities and infrastructure from the land under Hawaii Health Department and EPA guidance.
Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii
On WakeUp2Day we sent Dallis Ontiveros to get a preview of Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii. This year there’s a total of 144 players from around the world with a prize worth nearly 8 million dollars. Four of the players happen to be from Hawaii. For more details click here. Dallis spoke […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A loaf of bread for $10.99? Inflation might be easing but sticker shock is still real
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation might be easing, but anyone who has gone grocery shopping lately knows prices for common staples are still high ― especially on the neighbor islands. At a KTA Superstore in Hilo, for example, the price for a loaf of bread recently was $10.99. And that...
Hawaii gets over 363 acres of land back from military
The USAF leased the lands from DHHL under a 25-year lease for an annual cost of $40,270. This lease expired at the end of 2022.
