hawaiibusiness.com

Alexander & Baldwin Is Now “100% Focused on Commercial Real Estate”

Alexander & Baldwin was founded in 1870 and was one of Hawai‘i’s Big Five companies during the sugar cane era. Today, the publicly traded company is focusing more and more on its commercial real estate properties. I interviewed Christopher Benjamin, its president and CEO, about the company’s recent...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Mindblown: Da Only-in-Hawai‘i Loco Moco Burger at Wahlburgers

Mindblown uncovers unexpected finds in unexpected places—dishes so good, they tweak our perspective. My friend Joy of Crafting, aka OC16 TV’s Joy Shimabukuro, went Hawai‘i Island for visit and came back talking about dis popular ting in Hilo called one Gravy Burger. “Wot dat?” I wen ask....
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 20

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. Note: There will be no lane closures on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance...
hawaiinewsnow.com

The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave. Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday. Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson...
KHON2

Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Be Crowned Live on KHON2

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Miss Hawaii USA 2023 pageant will be broadcasted on KHON2, Sunday, January 15th at 7:30PM. The Miss Hawaii organization is getting ready to crown the next Miss Hawaii USA at its 2023 pageant. “I had a great run as Miss Hawaii USA 2022. Everyone on...
HAWAII STATE
matadornetwork.com

Everything To Know About Hiking Hawaii’s Awa Awapuhi Trail

Hawaii’s Awa awapuhi Trail is an incredible experience for anyone lucky enough to have a day to spend hiking in Hawaii. The trail is in Koke’e State Park on the island of Kauai and is a moderately-challenging hike with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. If you’re planning...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii

On WakeUp2Day we sent Dallis Ontiveros to get a preview of Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii. This year there’s a total of 144 players from around the world with a prize worth nearly 8 million dollars. Four of the players happen to be from Hawaii. For more details click here. Dallis spoke […]
HAWAII STATE

