dayton.com
Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio experience
Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, has added two heated igloos to its patio. According to a newsletter sent to guests, the igloos are available first come, first served. All you have to do is check in with the bar and someone will unlock the zipper and turn on the space heater for your enjoyment.
District Market to hold grand opening in Dayton
“This is an opportunity for customers to support our future full-service restaurants," Tae Winston, owner of District Market, said.
dayton.com
Wildflower Café has farm-to-table meals with fine dining flare
The farm-to-table movement, which focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a more personal and less commercial approach, has been steadily gaining steam in recent years. The Wildflower Café has brought farm-to-table to Mason since 2008. Todd Hudson, Executive Chef and owner, describes his style as “eclectic Ohio dining,” or...
dayton.com
Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering
The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change. GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 S. Dixie Highway.
dayton247now.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is heading back to Dayton. The Wienermobile will arrive to the Miami Valley on Saturday, Jan. 14. The vehicle will be parked at two local Walmart stores. Walmart on Wilmington Pike in Dayton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Walmart on 8800...
daytoncvb.com
Dayton's Winter Restaurant Week Returns
Image: Loose Ends Brewing, Chef Adrian’s Tuna Poke Crisp, Beef Short Rib Sliders and Salmon Sliders, courtesy Miami Valley Restaurant Association. Need a mid-winter night out of the house? Treat yourself to some great eats during Dayton's Winter Restaurant Week festivities, beginning with the Sneak Peek to Winter Restaurant Week event on January 18 and continuing with Winter Restaurant Week, taking place January 22-29. We've got all the delicious details for these culinary treats, organized by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association!
dayton.com
Miamisburg movie theater plans to grow further after best year
The Plaza Theatre in downtown Miamisburg is coming off its best year and creating new ways to pack the house. “Many factors determined our success for 2022,” said Plaza Theatre Executive Director Chris Sedlak. “We had a record year for attendance and guests with over 17,000 coming to see a film or live show.”
dayton.com
Vending machine, food truck sandwiches recalled for missing allergen label
M&B Distributors, Inc., of Cincinnati, has announced it is recalling several of its sandwiches due to missing allergen warnings on the product labels. ExploreWoman accused of throwing fetus in hotel trash can asks for treatment instead of conviction. The recalled sandwiches, followed by the allergen not included on the label,...
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant to host two-week Oyster Fest
Oyster Fest is returning to Lily’s Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. From East Coast or West Coast oysters on the half shell, oyster shooters and oyster chowder to oysters “Cochon-feller,” fried oysters, oyster pasta and fried oyster po-boys, guests can find a little bit of everything.
WKRC
Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Elderly residents at St. Mary’s Development need supplies
The COVID virus still challenges us and in addition we are seeing contagious flu and respiratory illnesses like RSV, the virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract. These are illnesses that affect the most vulnerable, especially the elderly and immune-compromised individuals. St. Mary Development is a faith-based non-profit that...
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
WKRC
Safe and warm: Heat and water on, people back home at CMHA's Pinecrest Apartments
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - “Safe” and “warm” are two words hundreds of people did not think they would be saying so soon. They were flooded-out of their apartments in the coldest snap the Tri-State has had in decades. The heat went out and the pipes burst two days before Christmas at the Pinecrest Apartments in West Price Hill.
dayton.com
Inaugural event celebrating Black-owned wineries to take place in Liberty Twp.
A first-time event celebrating African-American winemakers and Black vintners internationally will be conducted next month at a banquet hall in Liberty Twp. The inaugural Black Wine Fest will take place at the Sugar Loft Events II in the Liberty Center’s Foundry Mall building in Butler County’s Liberty Twp. on Feb. 18.
dayton.com
New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton
A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton chef to open hot dog cart in March
Chef Ashley Ashbrook of Blind Bob’s in the Oregon District is opening a hot dog cart in March in downtown Dayton with plans to travel to different events. The hot dog cart, named Blind Dogs, will feature quarter pound all beef hot dogs and quarter pound King Kold Meats’ sausages with a variety of toppings, Ashbrook explained. He said he will have cheese, chili, onions, sauerkraut, sautéed peppers, pickled jalapenos, banana peppers, different kinds of mustard and more.
‘Dayton – it’s time to say hello to Avelo!’; Avelo Airlines begins nonstop service to Dayton
DAYTON — Today is the day - Avelo Airlines began nonstop service from Orlando International Airport to Dayton International Airport. “We have twelve planes in our fleet. We fly only Boeing 737′s so they are the big jetliners, when you go in there its going to hold anywhere from 150-190 people, no tiny planes these are the big boys” said Courtney Goff, Avelo Airlines Media Contact.
dayton.com
District Market to hold grand opening: ‘This is an opportunity for customers to support our future full service restaurants’
District Market on Wayne Avenue is holding a grand opening Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. The marketplace features five established merchants selling anything from soul food and eggrolls to cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, fruit cups and more, according to a District Market press release. Merchants include Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo., and CheezCake Lab.
The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
Sweet treats: Crumbl Cookies comes to Huber Heights
Crumbl Cookies, a gourmet cookie bakery franchise, has opened its newest location at 8288 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. This location is bringing not only a rotating collection of sweet treats to the community but more than 70 jobs as well.
