Dayton, OH

Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio experience

Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, has added two heated igloos to its patio. According to a newsletter sent to guests, the igloos are available first come, first served. All you have to do is check in with the bar and someone will unlock the zipper and turn on the space heater for your enjoyment.
Wildflower Café has farm-to-table meals with fine dining flare

The farm-to-table movement, which focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a more personal and less commercial approach, has been steadily gaining steam in recent years. The Wildflower Café has brought farm-to-table to Mason since 2008. Todd Hudson, Executive Chef and owner, describes his style as “eclectic Ohio dining,” or...
Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering

The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change. GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 S. Dixie Highway.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is heading back to Dayton. The Wienermobile will arrive to the Miami Valley on Saturday, Jan. 14. The vehicle will be parked at two local Walmart stores. Walmart on Wilmington Pike in Dayton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Walmart on 8800...
Dayton's Winter Restaurant Week Returns

Image: Loose Ends Brewing, Chef Adrian’s Tuna Poke Crisp, Beef Short Rib Sliders and Salmon Sliders, courtesy Miami Valley Restaurant Association. Need a mid-winter night out of the house? Treat yourself to some great eats during Dayton's Winter Restaurant Week festivities, beginning with the Sneak Peek to Winter Restaurant Week event on January 18 and continuing with Winter Restaurant Week, taking place January 22-29. We've got all the delicious details for these culinary treats, organized by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association!
Miamisburg movie theater plans to grow further after best year

The Plaza Theatre in downtown Miamisburg is coming off its best year and creating new ways to pack the house. “Many factors determined our success for 2022,” said Plaza Theatre Executive Director Chris Sedlak. “We had a record year for attendance and guests with over 17,000 coming to see a film or live show.”
Vending machine, food truck sandwiches recalled for missing allergen label

M&B Distributors, Inc., of Cincinnati, has announced it is recalling several of its sandwiches due to missing allergen warnings on the product labels. ExploreWoman accused of throwing fetus in hotel trash can asks for treatment instead of conviction. The recalled sandwiches, followed by the allergen not included on the label,...
Oregon District restaurant to host two-week Oyster Fest

Oyster Fest is returning to Lily’s Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. From East Coast or West Coast oysters on the half shell, oyster shooters and oyster chowder to oysters “Cochon-feller,” fried oysters, oyster pasta and fried oyster po-boys, guests can find a little bit of everything.
Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Elderly residents at St. Mary’s Development need supplies

The COVID virus still challenges us and in addition we are seeing contagious flu and respiratory illnesses like RSV, the virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract. These are illnesses that affect the most vulnerable, especially the elderly and immune-compromised individuals. St. Mary Development is a faith-based non-profit that...
New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton

A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
Downtown Dayton chef to open hot dog cart in March

Chef Ashley Ashbrook of Blind Bob’s in the Oregon District is opening a hot dog cart in March in downtown Dayton with plans to travel to different events. The hot dog cart, named Blind Dogs, will feature quarter pound all beef hot dogs and quarter pound King Kold Meats’ sausages with a variety of toppings, Ashbrook explained. He said he will have cheese, chili, onions, sauerkraut, sautéed peppers, pickled jalapenos, banana peppers, different kinds of mustard and more.
‘Dayton – it’s time to say hello to Avelo!’; Avelo Airlines begins nonstop service to Dayton

DAYTON — Today is the day - Avelo Airlines began nonstop service from Orlando International Airport to Dayton International Airport. “We have twelve planes in our fleet. We fly only Boeing 737′s so they are the big jetliners, when you go in there its going to hold anywhere from 150-190 people, no tiny planes these are the big boys” said Courtney Goff, Avelo Airlines Media Contact.
District Market to hold grand opening: ‘This is an opportunity for customers to support our future full service restaurants’

District Market on Wayne Avenue is holding a grand opening Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. The marketplace features five established merchants selling anything from soul food and eggrolls to cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, fruit cups and more, according to a District Market press release. Merchants include Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo., and CheezCake Lab.
