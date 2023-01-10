ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors

Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith drops strong Eastern Conference take that Giannis, Milwaukee won’t like

Stephen A Smith stirred the pot again on Friday night, leaving out Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks when sharing his opinion on the best teams in the NBA’s loaded Eastern Conference. “This is gonna shock y’all. I see about four teams in the Eastern Conference, and one of them is not the Milwaukee Bucks,” […] The post Stephen A. Smith drops strong Eastern Conference take that Giannis, Milwaukee won’t like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ 3-word reaction to Brock Purdy’s epic game for 49ers vs. Seahawks

It’s official San Francisco 49ers fans: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now a Brock Purdy believer. Purdy has been impressing the football world since he took over as QB1 for the 49ers in the wake of the injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Not only was he able to maintain the Niners’ hot streak to end the season with 10 straight wins, but he also recorded several historic feats that had him mentioned alongside the likes of Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers.
Mavs star Luka Doncic gets real on LeBron James’ all-time ranking in NBA history

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic may be a big LeBron James fan, but when asked where he ranks the Los Angeles Lakers star among the greats in NBA history, he was mum. Not that Doncic doesn’t know what to say, though. But instead, the Mavs guard just refused to answer it because he’s not into […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic gets real on LeBron James’ all-time ranking in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Heat, Bucks eyeing Jae Crowder trade with Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has not played a single game this season as he waits for a change of scenery, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowki, that could be coming sooner rather than later. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are both looking to pursue a possible trade...
Ben Simmons etches name alongside Jason Kidd in Nets history with scoreless, 13-dime night

Ben Simmons has never been an incredible scorer, although he did have that one game where he scored 42 points against Rudy Gobert. Simmons has made a name for himself with his terrific defense and his ability to contribute in other facets without having to put the ball into the hoop. However, he has taken […] The post Ben Simmons etches name alongside Jason Kidd in Nets history with scoreless, 13-dime night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic matches Michael Jordan record left untouched in last 37 years

Luka Doncic has taken his already MVP-caliber game to a different stratosphere in the 2022-23 season, and the Dallas Mavericks have needed every bit of his contributions following the departure of Jalen Brunson. And Doncic is even etching his name in NBA history alongside Michael Jordan at the tender age of 23 following yet another dominant night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers punctuated by two cold-blooded game-tying triples.
Warriors star Stephen Curry proves he’s all class with epic gesture for 68,323 Spurs crowd

The San Antonio Spurs, wise beyond their years, saved their special 50th anniversary celebratory Alamodome game against the defending champions Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, perhaps the most beloved superstar among NBA fans. Never mind that the Spurs entered their Friday night game against the Dubs with a putrid 13-29 record; fans still […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry proves he’s all class with epic gesture for 68,323 Spurs crowd appeared first on ClutchPoints.
