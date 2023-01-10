Read full article on original website
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
Toddler killed, eight others injured in Pennsylvania house fire
A grandmother is mourning the loss of her 2-year-old granddaughter Danika, who she called "her little angel," after she was killed in a fire at her home. Eight others were taken to the hospital, none of their injuries were life-threatening. WPXI's Lori Houy reports.Jan. 15, 2023.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of MA drug trafficking organization sentenced after 2,074g of fentanyl, 732g of heroin, 2,333g of cocaine, 448g of elephant tranquilizer seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil (elephant tranquilizer) and for possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of his DTO’s operations. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Luis Manuel Rodriguez...
Massachusetts man faces drug charges after cocaine bust in Dutchess County
Wayne Green, from Massachusetts, faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
Superintendent: 6-year-old's backpack searched before shooting
The backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old was searched before he shot his teacher due to a security warning, but no weapon was found. NBC's Kathy Park reports.Jan. 13, 2023.
GoLocalProv
Alleged Rape and Cocaine: Two RI Health Professionals Have Licenses Suspended
Two health professionals have been suspended by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) after reports of sexual assault and, in a separate incident, alleged having cocaine on the premise of a facility. Both alleged crimes took place at nursing homes in Rhode Island. Sexual Assault. In the first suspension,...
Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
6-year-old shooter’s school was warned about gun, superintendent reveals
After a 6-year-old student in Virginia shot his teacher last week, the school superintendent revealed that a school administrator was told the child may have brought a gun to school that day. NBC News’ Catie Beck has the latest on the investigation.Jan. 14, 2023.
6-year-old's backpack was searched prior to Virginia shooting
A school superintendent says the 6-year-old who shot his teacher was flagged as a potential threat and searched prior to the shooting. WAVY's Michelle Wolf report.Jan. 13, 2023.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Next Weather Alert: Accumulating snow possible in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday
BOSTON - The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for light accumulating snow and strong and gusty winds tonight through Monday. An ocean storm, way offshore, will be wobbling over the next 36 hours while strengthening. While the storm is forecast to have no direct impact, it will get close enough to allow for winds to increase, especially along the coast, and light precipitation to develop Saturday night through Monday. A band of light snow/mix will move in over the Cape through the early hours of Sunday morning, inching closer to the South Coast and South Shore through...
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Massachusetts
There are two types of people in the world. There's the folks who really have trouble parting with things and there's the folks who love to throw things away. I'm absolutely the latter. I really enjoy minimalism, although I'm not a purist. 😁. I know it can be annoying, but...
27 million under flood alerts across California
Today, Santa Cruz county issued emergency evacuations, tweeting for Felton Grove residents to, “please leave now” as the San Lorenzo River began to quickly rise. In Salinas, people are collecting sandbags to protect their homes days after roads washed out and levees broke. Other parts of the state like Sacramento are facing prolonged power outages. Though recent floods caused a 35% drought reduction, one scientist says it’s still not enough.Jan. 14, 2023.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
New details revealed in University of Idaho murders case
As suspected killer Bryan Kohberger awaits his next court appearance in Idaho, Dateline NBC spoke to outside experts about a set of online posts made by a mysterious Facebook user encouraging people to discuss the crime a month before it happened. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Jan. 14, 2023.
Firefighting Academy graduates 28 new firefighters
Firefighter recruits from across the state graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy(MFA) Friday in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley
We’ve learned Massachusetts cannabis gross sales reached nearly $4 billion in 2022. Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest. A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Carrying a concealed loaded gun without a permit may soon be legal in most states
Florida could soon become the 26th state to allow individuals to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without permits — a growing trend that has alarmed gun safety groups. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature said they intend to introduce and advance such legislation when they convene the coming legislative session on March 7.
