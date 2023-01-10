Bookshop throws shade at Harry's book Spare with very sassy placement

Bookshops around the world were preparing for people to rush and buy Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir Spare today.

The bombshell book promised to reveal insights pertaining to the Duke of Sussex’s life growing up, being a royal, marrying Meghan Markle, and eventually leaving the Royal Family.

But thanks to an accidental early release of the book in Spain, people already have an idea of what Spare reveals - and one bookshop is having fun with it.

Bert’s Books, an indie bookshop located in Swindon, UK, showcased Spare in the window of its shop alongside another book aptly called How to Kill Your Family .

“Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one,” Bert’s Books wrote on Twitter along with a photo of the window display.

The cheeky setup is a nod to stories from Spare that indicate Prince Harry is airing his family’s dirty laundry.

Last week, The Guardian , reported one story from the Duke’s book where he described a physical altercation between himself and his brother, Prince William.

Another anecdote shared how King Charles III tried to intervene between Harry and William during Prince Phillip’s funeral.

The book paired with Spare , How to Kill Your Family, is by Bella Mackie and tells the fictional story of a woman killing off each family member as revenge for acting in bad faith.

Perhaps a book Prince Harry would be interested in reading…

Meanwhile, the interest in Spare seems to be slightly less exciting than expected as some bookshops remained relatively empty and calm.

Even Bert's Books said they had many copies of the books left over from pre-orders and urged people to pick one up themselves.





