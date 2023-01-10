ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Extreme weather caused 18 disasters in US last year, costing $165bn

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DpBb_0k9hYepU00
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on 28 September 2022, costing $112.9bn in damages.

The US endured a particularly painful year as communities wrestled with the growing impacts of the climate crisis, with 18 major disasters wreaking havoc across the country as planet-heating emissions continued to climb.

Storms, floods, wildfires and droughts caused a total of $165bn in damages in the US last year, $10bn more than the 2021 total and the third most costly year since records of major losses began in 1980, according to new US government data.

With 18 disasters costing at least $1bn in damages, 2022 was only marginally behind 2020 and 2021 in terms of the number of severe events. A total of 474 people died last year from these major calamities, the annual report found.

Last year was “part of a trend of hyperactive disaster years across the US”, said Adam Smith, an applied climatologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa), which released the data. Since 2016, there have been 122 separate billion-dollar weather and climate events that have, in total, killed more than 5,000 people and caused more than $1tn in damages.

“We are seeing several trends of climate-enhanced disasters,” said Smith, noting that the US is seeing longer, more intense wildfire seasons, severe rainfall events and the sort of huge, category four and five hurricanes in the past few years that Noaa has not documented before in its historical record, which stretches back to 1851.

“It does not seem likely that these trends will reverse,” Smith said. “Perhaps we need to be more prepared for a future that has rapidly become our present.”

While the US has always previously experienced phenomena such as floods and wildfires, scientists have repeatedly found that global heating is supercharging these impacts by causing more intense bursts of rainfall from a warming, moisture-laden atmosphere while also drying out tinderbox-like vegetation in places such as California.

There is evidence that the climate crisis is also amplifying the strength of hurricanes that slam into the eastern states, such as Hurricane Ian, which became the deadliest storm to hit the US since Hurricane Katrina when it barreled into Florida in September. Ian was also the third costliest hurricane on record, according to Noaa, causing $112.9bn in economic damages.

The figures do not include the costs of all extreme weather, including heat, which last year was linked to hundreds of deaths just in Phoenix, Arizona, alone.

In recent decades, national and local authorities have made some advances in forecasting dangerous conditions, evacuating people and building more resilient infrastructure to withstand such impacts.

But the Noaa report sketches out a situation where the escalating disasters wrought by the climate crisis are outpacing the response – in the past six years there were just 18 days on average between billion-dollar disasters, compared with 82 days in the 1980s, hampering the country’s ability and resources to recover and prepare.

There was an upwelling of hope last summer that the US was starting to confront the causes of the climate crisis, with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which will push at least $370bn to ramp up renewable energy projects and encourage people to ditch gasoline-powered cars and polluting appliances at home.

But the challenge continues to grow, with planet-heating emissions in the US rising by 1.3% compared with 2021, new figures have shown. The uptick in emissions largely came from an increase in energy use in buildings and a rise in jet fuel use as air travel extended its rebound following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scientists say emissions must be cut in half this decade globally, and be zeroed out entirely by 2050, if the world is to avoid catastrophic climate impacts. Rhodium Group, the research house which released the new emissions figures, said that the rise in 2022 was slightly more encouraging than the rebound in carbon pollution in 2021, which was larger and also outstripped overall economic growth.

“We are moving in the wrong direction although there is some hope that we can reduce the carbon intensity of our economy,” said Kate Larsen, a partner at Rhodium. Larsen said it was encouraging to see the retirement of coal plants in the US, as well as an expected burst of clean energy projects spurred by last year’s climate legislation that could result in an emissions drop this year.

“It feels like 2023 is set up for a year of much more significant emissions reductions that will only accelerate as the incentives kick in,” she said.

“The uncertainty is how quickly and efficiently the US government can move those credits and how quickly the clean energy industry can get shovels in the ground. Rather than just shutting down coal plants we need to build new things, which is a challenge.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Singer Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after possible cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday, where her mother Priscilla said she was getting the “best care”. In a statement to People, Priscilla Presley, 77, said: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time,” she added.
CALABASAS, CA
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Joe Biden may have broken the Espionage Act. It’s so broad that you may have, too

With President Joe Biden now embroiled in his own classified documents controversy, partisan commentators will surely have a field day playing the tired old game of “no, you endangered national security.” Instead, I’d like to focus on the real issues: the overly broad and often-abused Espionage Act and the massive, draconian secrecy system that does far more harm than good in the United States.
The Guardian

‘You better be careful in your bed tonight’: shock rise in women killed by their sons

*Jane, 51, has six children. They range from a seven-year-old, who is autistic, to the two eldest, a girl of 14 and a boy of 19. Five years ago, the 19-year-old began to be extremely verbally and physically aggressive towards his mother. “Periodically, he punches me. He has stolen money from me. He’s grabbed me round the neck. He’s held a knife to me and said, ‘I’d like to end you’. He calls me ‘scum’, none of it normal in our family.”
The Guardian

Beware the ‘spare’: let’s drop the need for a second-in-line, and let Harry be the last

“My family had declared me a nullity. The Spare,” declares Prince Harry in his new memoir, frustrated in a history lesson at Eton that the teacher expected him to know the story of Charles Edward Stuart. He doesn’t want to think about it, doesn’t want to know about history – “Why memorise the names of past spares?”. And yet he has: they thread through his book, unspoken. Not just Princess Margaret (who he notes once gave him a Biro for Christmas), all the others who were No 2, and those who are to come. Harry was, as he sees it, “brought into the world in case something happened to Willy”.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
The Guardian

David Plumtree obituary

My friend David Plumtree, who has died aged 74, ran the Holleyman and Treacher antiquarian bookshop in Brighton with his business partner, Michael Kadwell, from 1983 until its closure in the late 1990s. David had worked in the shop since he left school in 1973, and took over with Michael...
The Guardian

Missouri is all for the right to bear arms – but the right to bare arms is up for debate

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. The right to bear arms is sacred in Missouri: the state has some of the weakest gun laws in the US. The right to bare arms, however? Well that’s a little more complicated. On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives decided to spend its time debating what sort of clothes female legislators should wear in the chamber. Did they also review the current dress code for male legislators? No, of course not. After some deliberation on this important issue, the lawmakers decided that women were allowed to wear cardigans and jackets but must conceal their arms. Can’t have ladies flashing a naughty bit of elbow when men are trying to get important stuff done!
MISSOURI STATE
The Guardian

‘A thief came into our family and took the heart out of it’: the killing of Zara Aleena

Five weeks before she was murdered, 35-year-old Zara Aleena started work at the Royal Courts of Justice. On her first day, she sent a brightly smiling selfie to her friends and family, saying she couldn’t believe she was actually there. It was an administrative role that took her one step closer to her lifelong dream of being a lawyer; something she had pursued doggedly even as her studies were interrupted by caring responsibilities and financial concerns. After passing the solicitors’ exams with distinction and landing this new job, Aleena felt a new stage of her life was beginning. Her aunt Farah Naz told her: “Soon, Zara, you are going to be a formidable force.”
The Guardian

Serial liar George Santos is the politician Americans deserve

It’s hard to keep track of what, exactly, the newly elected Republican congressman George Santos has said about his own life. His story changes and contradicts itself; his lies seem indiscriminate, and largely ad hoc. He says he worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, which he didn’t. He said he graduated from Baruch College – he didn’t do that, either. Some of his fabrications are so trivial and specific that it’s impossible to ascribe a nefarious motive to them.
The Guardian

The Guardian

553K+
Followers
126K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy