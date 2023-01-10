ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Man Utd star Fabio completes Gremio transfer and links up with former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez

By Dylan Terry
 3 days ago
FORMER Manchester United defender Fabio da Silva has joined Brazilian side Gremio after leaving French club Nantes.

The full-back, 32, who spent six years at Old Trafford alongside his brother Rafael, has penned a two-year deal with the South American outfit.

Fabio da Silva spent four-and-a-half years with Nantes Credit: Getty
He made his name at Man Utd between 2008 and 2014 Credit: Bradley Ormesher - The Times

He enjoyed four seasons with Nantes, winning the Coupe de France last season.

The silverware convinced him to stay for another year, but with just six months left on his contract the Ligue 1 club opted to cash in on him in the January window.

Brazilian Fabio came through the Fluminense set-up before being signed by Man Utd as a teenager in 2008.

He made 56 appearances for the English giants, while his brother managed 170 games.

Fabio only played enough times to receive a winner's medal in one of Man Utd's three Premier League triumphs while he was at the club.

That was the 2010/11 campaign when he played 11 league games.

During his time with United, he had a spell on loan at QPR but permanently left in 2014 to join Cardiff.

The Welsh side were relegated during his time there, before he received some more Premier League football at Middlesbrough.

In 2018 he moved to Nantes and played 91 times, but he has managed just three league starts this season due to injury.

And now he is returning to Brazil to play in his home country for the first time in 14 years as he links up with Gremio - who were recently promoted to the top flight.

Meanwhile, his brother Rafael left Man Utd one year after Fabio in 2015.

He went on to play for Lyon and Istanbul Basaksehir and is now plying his trade back in Brazil for Botafogo - the team his twin Fabio supported as a child.

Rafael, left, and Fabio, right, both won the Premier League at Man Utd Credit: Mark Robinson - The Sun

