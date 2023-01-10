ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Taylor Sacrifices Her Freedom to Protect Steffy

By Carol Cassada
 4 days ago

The Bold and the Beautiful heroine Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is a good mother. Taylor would do anything to protect her children . But is she willing to make the ultimate sacrifice?

The Bold and the Beautiful cast members Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Krista Allen, and Thorsten Kaye IMonte Carlo TV Festival/ SC Pool/Corbis via Getty Images

Taylor Hayes learns about Bill Spencer’s blackmail on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

While Taylor has a reputation for being a good girl, her past isn’t squeaky clean. One of Taylor’s worst crimes is shooting Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The incident occurred in 2018, and Taylor shot Bill because she thought he took advantage of her daughter Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

During that time, Bill was obsessed with a pregnant Steffy and resorted to blackmail to get her. However, Steffy convinced him not to turn her mother in to the police. But now Taylor’s past is coming back to haunt her.

Bill is threatening to have Taylor arrested for his shooting if Steffy doesn’t cooperate in keeping Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) out of prison. Steffy is in a tricky problem, and things will worsen.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Taylor learns of Bill’s blackmail.

Taylor Hayes’ freedom is at stake

When Taylor learns of Bill’s scheme, she is furious. The Spencer Publications CEO has done a lot of crazy stuff, but teaming with Sheila is the worst. Taylor doesn’t understand why Bill is involved with a dangerous woman.

To make matters worse, Bill uses Taylor in his plot to help Sheila. Sheila’s caused Steffy much pain , and as a mother, Taylor vows to protect her daughter. A furious Taylor will confront Sheila and Bill over their partnership, yet her words will fall on deaf ears.

Bill isn’t backing down from his blackmail, and with Steffy caving in, Sheila will go free. The last thing Taylor wants is Sheila roaming the streets. With Sheila free, that means Steffy and her family are at risk.

Taylor can’t fathom Steffy being hurt again. To save her daughter, Taylor realizes there’s one solution. She needs to turn herself in.

There are more twists to this ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ story

Bill’s shooting was one of the biggest mysteries of The Bold and the Beautiful . He was one of the most hated men during that time, and everyone, including his family, wanted revenge. There were many suspects, but Taylor confessed she was the shooter in a surprise twist .

While Taylor as the shooter was shocking, there’s always been speculation that she didn’t pull the trigger. Now that the show is re-examining the storyline, there’s a chance for more twists. New clues will emerge to reveal Taylor didn’t shoot Bill. The doctor could be covering for someone else or was overcome with emotion that she thought she shot Bill.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want to See Bill and Taylor as a Couple

So if Taylor didn’t pull the trigger, who did?

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) seems likely because he was upset with his father for sleeping with Steffy. Also, Bill’s new lady love, Sheila, can’t be ruled out. Sheila was around during that time, and she could have done the dastardly deed, then framed Taylor.

Comments / 9

Betty
4d ago

This is the saddest soap opera for quite a while now…after today? I’m done with this one….that’s a 1/2 that I can watch my car rust and get more out of that 1/2 hour….

Reply
7
WeDeserveBetter‼️
4d ago

Still, do we really know if that’s Liam’s baby?? Maybe the truth will come out with this craziness 🤦🏻‍♀️

Reply
6
SheKnows

Someone From Bill’s Past Will Decide the Future of Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila!

It looks as if Bold was & Beautiful‘s Sheila will finally have her day in court. And when that happens, someone very familiar to both viewers and Sheila’s staunchest advocate — Bill — will be presiding over the action: Look for Joe Lando to step back into the recurring role of Judge Craig McMullen, according to SOD.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
The List

The Bold And Beautiful Writer Finally Explains What Happened To Flo And Shauna Fulton

Actress Denise Richards, well-known for such films as "Starship Troopers," "Wild Things," and "The World is Not Enough," has also become a fan-favorite soap star. She started playing Shauna Fulton in 2019 on "The Bold and the Beautiful," mother to Florence "Flo" Fulton, played by Katrina Bowden. Bowden had previously stepped into the soap world briefly, playing Britney on "One Life to Live" in 2006. She joined "B&B" a few months before Richards and was involved in a baby swap scheme with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Reese secretly put Hope's baby up for adoption to pay off his debts, and Flo posed as the child's mother, per Soap Central.
The List

The Bold And The Beautiful's Ronn Moss Was Once Married To This Young And The Restless Star

Not only is Ronn Moss well-known for playing Ridge Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for 25 years, but he's also an accomplished rock musician. His band, Player, made it big in 1977 with their No. 1 song, "Baby Come Back," according to their website. They even performed their hit song on "General Hospital" in 2014 when young Spencer Cassadine (then Nicholas Bechtel) hired them to play at the Nurses Ball in an attempt to make up with Emma Drake (Brooklyn Rae Silzer). The cute kid made a reference to Moss' "B&B" career when he told Emma, "I had to do something bold and beautiful to try and make up with you."
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss

"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
SheKnows

The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans

Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’

It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
SheKnows

Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’

It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
The List

What Ever Happened To Claire On Days Of Our Lives?

"Days of Our Lives" fans know how important family is to the characters on the show. The soap opera often celebrates family connections, and some of Salem's families go back generations. So many legacy characters have come in and out of Salem over the years, and one of the most interesting is definitely Claire Brady. Claire has family ties to some of the most popular iconic soap opera characters of all time. Her parents are Shawn Brady and Belle Black, making her the granddaughter of two iconic supercouples, Bo and Hope Brady and John Black and Marlena Evans, per Soap Central.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]

We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

